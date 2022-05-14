Hogs Headed to SEC Finals After Downing Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For the first time this century, the Arkansas Razorback softball team is headed to the SEC championship game following a 4-1 win over No. 13 Florida.

The Hogs will face the sports hottest team – the Missouri Tigers.

To get there, Arkansas had to break yet another historical trend. Until this year, Arkansas hadn't beaten Florida in Gainesville since 2007.

The Razorbacks swept the Gators in the regular season, but getting a fourth consecutive win over No. 13 Florida at home in an elimination situation was a tall order that looked in doubt for a long time.

SEC Media

Fresh off being named the SEC Pitcher of the Year, Chenise Delce appeared to be wearing the weight of her new title in the first, walking two batters and allowing a run on a sacrifice fly.

Delce settled into form the rest of the way, but a lack of patience at the plate against an inconsistent Lexie Delbry made that single run feel like 10 for much of the game.

The first two hitters of the game set the blueprint by patiently watching pitches for walks, but for the next nine outs, batters anxious for more action chased pitch after pitch out of the zone.

SEC Media

Arkansas finally made Delbry pay for her inaccuracy in the 4th, loading the bases with walks and timely hits by Danielle Gibson and Linnie Malkin.

That led to Rylee Trilecek taking the mound during what would become an inning filled with uncharacteristic mental mistakes.

After a series of ill-informed fielders choices and a throwing error, the Razorbacks posted four runs, basic overkill with Delce on the mound.

She wrapped up her sixth consecutive scoreless inning highlighted by seven strikeouts to seal the Hogs' appointment Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. on ESPN 2.

