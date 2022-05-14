Hogs Headed to SEC Finals After Downing Florida

Skip to main content

Delce Pitches Hogs to Title Game with Win Over Gators

Razorbacks take down Florida to make SEC championship first time this century

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For the first time this century, the Arkansas Razorback softball team is headed to the SEC championship game following a 4-1 win over No. 13 Florida. 

The Hogs will face the sports hottest team – the Missouri Tigers.

To get there, Arkansas had to break yet another historical trend. Until this year, Arkansas hadn't beaten Florida in Gainesville since 2007. 

The Razorbacks swept the Gators in the regular season, but getting a fourth consecutive win over No. 13 Florida at home in an elimination situation was a tall order that looked in doubt for a long time.

Hannah Gammill-SEC Florida

Fresh off being named the SEC Pitcher of the Year, Chenise Delce appeared to be wearing the weight of her new title in the first, walking two batters and allowing a run on a sacrifice fly.

Delce settled into form the rest of the way, but a lack of patience at the plate against an inconsistent Lexie Delbry made that single run feel like 10 for much of the game.

The first two hitters of the game set the blueprint by patiently watching pitches for walks, but for the next nine outs, batters anxious for more action chased pitch after pitch out of the zone.

Danielle Gibson-SEC Ole Miss

Arkansas finally made Delbry pay for her inaccuracy in the 4th, loading the bases with walks and timely hits by Danielle Gibson and Linnie Malkin.

That led to Rylee Trilecek taking the mound during what would become an inning filled with uncharacteristic mental mistakes. 

After a series of ill-informed fielders choices and a throwing error, the Razorbacks posted four runs, basic overkill with Delce on the mound.

She wrapped up her sixth consecutive scoreless inning highlighted by seven strikeouts to seal the Hogs' appointment Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

HOGS FEED

MUSSELMAN REPLACES ROBINSON WITH COUNCIL BY WAY OF WICHITA ST.

SOFTBALL SETS RECORD AT SEC TOURNAMENT

SARKISIAN, PITTMAN FACE UNFAIR EXPECTATIONS

NCAA'S DOOMED GUIDELINES PROBABLY WON'T REGULATE NIL

HOGS SEND ANOTHER BASKETBALL PLAYER TO TRANSFER PORTAL

RAZORBACKS COACH DAVE VAN HORN PREVIEWS SERIES WITH VANDERBILT

OKLAHOMA MAY BECOME HOGS' TOP RIVAL SOONER RATHER THAN LATER

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Treylon Burks-Training Camp
Football

Burks Lasts Just 20 Minutes at First Titans' Practice

By Andy Hodges5 hours ago
Hannah Gammill-SEC Florida
Softball

Hogs Headed to SEC Finals After Downing Florida

By Kent Smith15 hours ago
Robert Moore-Vandy 01
Baseball

Hogs Can't Dwell on Frustrating Loss to Vandy

By Andy Hodges15 hours ago
Michael Turner-Vandy 01
Baseball

Vanderbilt 10th-Inning Homer Sinks Hogs

By Andy Hodges21 hours ago
Dave Van Horn-UAPB
Baseball

Watch-Listen: Follow the Razorbacks-Vandy This Weekend

By allHOGS StaffMay 13, 2022
Ricky Council-Wichita State
Men's Basketball

Hogs Land Another Big-Time Transfer Commit

By Andy HodgesMay 13, 2022
0901121-Sam Pittman-Steve Sarkisian
Football

Sarkisian, Pittman face unfair expectations

By Kent SmithMay 13, 2022
Courtney Deifel
Softball

Hogs Hit Record Books at Tourney

By Kent SmithMay 13, 2022