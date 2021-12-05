Lighting Up Golden Bears for Hogs' Win

It was the Makayla Daniels show in 93-67 win for Razorbacks over Golden Bears

Arkansas (7-2) bounced back Sunday from loss to Central Florida earlier in the week for an 84-67 win over California-Berkely.

The Razorbacks' offense finally got going from deep, hitting seven of their 17 3's (41). The Hogs also hit 29 of their 32 free throws, the most free throws made in a game since the Hogs made 30 against Baylor last season.

Makayla Daniels took over Hogs' offense against Cal. Arkansas Communications

Makayla Daniels went for a career-high 32 points against the Golden Bears. Daniels 11 of her 15 shots, while also making four of her six long balls.

The junior guard put up the first 30 point game by a Hog since Amber Ramirez hung 35 on Alabama last season.

The game featured three technical fouls against Cal and that was something Hogs coach Mike Neighbors noted later he hadn't seen before.

Cal coach Charmin Smith argues an official's call. Andy Hodges/allHOGS Images

Turning point

The Golden Bears’ defense came out of the gates hot, forcing eight Razorback turnovers in the first 10 minutes and securing a three-point lead.

It was in the second quarter that Daniels made her move. The third-year guard scored 16 points in the second frame, going a perfect 5-5 shooting with two shots from deep and 4-4 on free throws.

The big second quarter gave Arkansas a seven-point advantage at halftime.

With Daniels picking apart Cal’s defense, the Razorbacks settled in, giving up just three turnovers in the second half as opposed to the 12 they committed in the first half.

Daniels poured in 14 more points in the final 20 minutes and got some help from Erynn Barnum and Sasha Goforth who combined for 16 points in the second half. Arkansas outscored Cal, 44-34, in the second half and got back in the win column.

Sasha Goforth looks to clear after grabbing a rebound. Andy Hodges/allHOGS Images

Hogs highlights

• Goforth put together a solid stat line with 19 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

• Amber Ramirez was a beast on the glass, going for a career-best 11 rebounds.

• Erynn Barnum was a distributor in this one, dishing a career-best four assists in the game.

Erynn Barnum looks to put up a shot against Cal after grabbing a rebound. Arkansas Communications

• Samara Spencer provided a punch again, going for nine points on 50 percent shooting.

Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena Thursday against Jackson State.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. and that game can be streamed on the SEC Network+.