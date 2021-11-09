Hogs Set for Season Opener Wednesday Night

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Mike Neighbors Takes a Look at Tarleton State in Opener

    After a big exhibition win, Arkansas hosts the Texans for official opener
    Author:

    After a 114-55 win last weekend in the only exhibition game, Mike Neighbors is ready to open the season and here's his full press conference Tuesday afternoon.

    The Razorbacks were dominating in their exhibition game with newcomers Samara Spencer, Jersey Wolfenbarger and Sasha Goforth having big nights along with Elauna Eaton and returning starters Makayla Daniels, Amber Ramirez and Marquesha Davis.

    Wednesday night's opener will only be available on the SEC Network+ streaming online and select radio stations.

