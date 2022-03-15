Hogs See Similar Team for First Round Matchup

Skip to main content

Razorbacks Will Be Facing Team That Looks Very Familiar

Neighbors says Utah plays young and a style the Hogs see on pretty regular basis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas probably feels like they're looking in a mirror for a scouting report this week.

After a couple of weeks off, the Razorbacks will play Utah on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Austin. Tipoff for the game is 4:30 p.m. on ESPNews and FuboTV.

"Similar styles of play," Hogs coach Mike Neighbors said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon before the team leaves. "Rarely do you look at a stat sheet and see a team that shoots more three's than we do, but they're one of them."

Last year the Hogs were in a bubble in a hotel before stumbling to a surprising 66-62 loss to Wright State in Austin in the first round of the tournament.

Samara Spencer-South Carolina
Amber Ramirez-South Carolina
Makayla Daniels-South Carolina
Sasha Goforth-South Carolina

Nobody enjoyed much of anything in that brief trip and it affected their play.

"Directly proportional," Neighbors said. "We were not ourselves on the floor until the very, very end."

By then it was too late.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"People will say that's an excuse but there's a difference in an excuse and a reason," he said.

He's hoping it's a different environment this time around. The NCAA had to address questions of equity with the men's tournament last year.

"They say we're going to notice a big, big difference," Neighbors said. "When you couple that with how bad it was last year I think our kids are in for an unbelievable, memorable experience."

Winning will help, but he's not expecting it to be very easy.

The Utes will shoot ... everybody, Neighbors said.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Mike Neighbors-Auburn
Women's Basketball

Hogs See Similar Team for First Round Matchup

By Andy Hodges1 minute ago
Michael Turner-Jaxon Wiggins-UIC 04
Baseball

How to Watch, Listen to Hogs-Tigers

By allHOGS Staff1 hour ago
Scott Hall death
Hogs News

Former Wrestler Scott Hall Remembered for His Impact on Small Arkansas Town

By Kent Smith13 hours ago
Cayden Wallace-UIC-1
Baseball

Top Player in Nation, Co-Player in SEC

By allHOGS Staff15 hours ago
KJ Jefferson-Spring 01
Football

Photos From Razorbacks' First Spring Practice

By Andy Hodges15 hours ago
031322-Chris Lanzilli-UIC 04-ua
Baseball

Walk-Off Game Winner for Hogs

By allHOGS StaffMar 13, 2022
Bracketology
Men's Basketball

Random Notes: NCAA Tournament Selection

By Kent SmithMar 13, 2022
Mike Neighbors-South Carolina
Women's Basketball

Hogs Headed Back to NCAA Tournament

By allHOGS StaffMar 13, 2022