Hogs See Similar Team for First Round Matchup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas probably feels like they're looking in a mirror for a scouting report this week.

After a couple of weeks off, the Razorbacks will play Utah on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Austin. Tipoff for the game is 4:30 p.m. on ESPNews and FuboTV.

"Similar styles of play," Hogs coach Mike Neighbors said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon before the team leaves. "Rarely do you look at a stat sheet and see a team that shoots more three's than we do, but they're one of them."

Last year the Hogs were in a bubble in a hotel before stumbling to a surprising 66-62 loss to Wright State in Austin in the first round of the tournament.

Todd Van Ernst / AU Athletics Todd Van Ernst / AU Athletics Todd Van Ernst / AU Athletics Todd Van Ernst / AU Athletics

Nobody enjoyed much of anything in that brief trip and it affected their play.

"Directly proportional," Neighbors said. "We were not ourselves on the floor until the very, very end."

By then it was too late.

"People will say that's an excuse but there's a difference in an excuse and a reason," he said.

He's hoping it's a different environment this time around. The NCAA had to address questions of equity with the men's tournament last year.

"They say we're going to notice a big, big difference," Neighbors said. "When you couple that with how bad it was last year I think our kids are in for an unbelievable, memorable experience."

Winning will help, but he's not expecting it to be very easy.

The Utes will shoot ... everybody, Neighbors said.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.