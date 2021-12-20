WATCH: Mike Neighbors' Complete Press Conference Monday

Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Mike Neighbors Warns Hogs Creighton a 'Team of Rylee Langerman's'

    One of biggest hustle players for Razorbacks is prototype of what they'll be facing in Tuesday afternoon's game
    Arkansas will host Creighton on Tuesday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena and Mike Neighbors said Monday afternoon he warned them the entire lineup is full of Rylee Langerman-type players.

    The Razorbacks weren't exactly thrilled to have to go up against a team that plays like the always-hustling Langerman, who will likely be in the starting lineup. The reaction from the team getting that news was a collective groan.

    Watch Neighbors' complete press conference Monday afternoon above in advance of the game that will start at 1 p.m. and will available online at ESPN+.

