WATCH: Mike Neighbors' Complete Press Conference Monday

Arkansas will host Creighton on Tuesday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena and Mike Neighbors said Monday afternoon he warned them the entire lineup is full of Rylee Langerman-type players.

The Razorbacks weren't exactly thrilled to have to go up against a team that plays like the always-hustling Langerman, who will likely be in the starting lineup. The reaction from the team getting that news was a collective groan.

Watch Neighbors' complete press conference Monday afternoon above in advance of the game that will start at 1 p.m. and will available online at ESPN+.

