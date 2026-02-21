Razorbacks Walk Off Xavier Behind Kozeal’s Cycle, Strong Hitting

Arkansas earned a 7-6 walk-off win over Xavier on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks used timely hitting and steady pitching to secure the victory.

The game ended in dramatic fashion. With the score tied in the ninth inning, Kuhio Aloy delivered a single that brought home Camden Kozeal for the winning run.

Kozeal had already put together a special day at the plate. He finished the game hitting for the cycle with a single, double, triple and home run.

Arkansas struck first in the opening inning. Kozeal launched a two-run homer to give the Hogs an early 2-0 lead.

That quick start gave the Razorbacks energy. The crowd responded, and Arkansas looked sharp in the field behind starting pitcher Hunter Dietz.

Dietz worked four innings on the mound. He struck out nine batters and helped limit damage during his outing.

Xavier didn’t go away quietly. The Musketeers managed to push a run across in the fourth inning to stay within reach.

The game stayed close from there. Both teams traded key hits and kept pressure on the opposing pitching staffs.

Back-and-Forth Battle Builds Late Drama

In the fifth inning, Arkansas added more power. Ryder Helfrick hit a solo home run to extend the lead.

Aloy followed later with a home run of his own. The Razorbacks appeared to be in control at that point.

Still, Xavier answered again. In the seventh inning, Josh Stonehouse and Landon Mensik hit back-to-back home runs to tie the game 6-6.

That swing of momentum made things tense at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Hogs suddenly found themselves in a tight contest.

Parker Coil came in after Dietz exited and provided three solid innings in relief for Arkansas.

Steele Eaves closed out the final innings. He kept Xavier from pulling ahead and ended up getting the win.

Arkansas pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in the game. They issued just one walk, showing strong control.

Razorbacks Finish Strong at Home

Kozeal continued to shine throughout the afternoon. He finished 4-for-5 at the plate and scored three times for Arkansas.

Helfrick and Aloy each added two hits. Both of their home runs played a big role in keeping the Razorbacks within striking distance.

Reese Robinett chipped in with two hits as well. His steady play at first base helped the Hogs defensively.

T.J. Pompey drove in a run with a base hit. Maika Niu and Carson Brumbaugh also reached base and contributed to scoring chances.

Freshman Christian Turner added a hit in the eighth inning. That kept the pressure on Xavier heading into the final frame.

Then came the deciding moment. In the bottom of the ninth, Kozeal reached base and moved into scoring position.

Aloy stepped to the plate with confidence. His single brought Kozeal home and sealed the 7-6 win for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas will close out the series against Xavier on Sunday in a game starting at noon. It will be broadcast on ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game online in select markets at HitThatLine.com or on the Razorback Sports Network on ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

