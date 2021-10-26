Where Hogs Picked: Coaches Poll Released, Player on Second Team

Arkansas was picked to finish seventh during the 2022 SEC season in women's basketball, the league office announced today.

South Carolina was selected by the media to win the league, while Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss were slated above coach Mike Neighbors’ team.

The Razorbacks were picked to finish sixth in the SEC Preseason media poll last week.

Mike Neighbors' team ranked in the middle of the pack of preseason polls. Andy Hodges

For the first time in her career, redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez earned a preseason All-SEC honor, being tabbed as a member of the second team by the coaches.

Ramirez has been a key part of the Hogs' offense since transferring from TCU. She averaged 13.5 points last year, third on the team behind WNBA draft picks Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum.

Ramirez drilled 77 three-pointers, shooting 43.5%. Those were good for 11th and 15th in the nation, respectfully.

Preseason Coaches’ Predictions

1. South Carolina

2. Texas A&M

3. Tennessee

4. Georgia

5. Kentucky

6. Ole Miss

7. Arkansas

8. LSU

9. Mississippi State

10. Missouri

11. Florida

12. Alabama

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt

Player of the Year

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

First Team All-SEC

Lavender Briggs, Florida

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Rae Burrell, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Amber Ramirez, Arkansas

Kiara Smith, Florida

Que Morrison, Georgia

Jenna Staiti, Georgia

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Destinni Henderson, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Jordan Nixon, Texas A&M

Kayla Wells, Texas A&M

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

