Where Hogs Picked: Coaches Poll Released, Player on Second Team

    • October 26, 2021
    Hogs Picked by Coaches in Middle of SEC Pack; Ramirez Second Team
    Senior guard gets first preseason recognition for team picked seventh by league's coaches
    Arkansas was picked to finish seventh during the 2022 SEC season in women's basketball, the league office announced today.

    South Carolina was selected by the media to win the league, while Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss were slated above coach Mike Neighbors’ team.

    The Razorbacks were picked to finish sixth in the SEC Preseason media poll last week.

    Mike Neighbors

    Mike Neighbors' team ranked in the middle of the pack of preseason polls.

    For the first time in her career, redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez earned a preseason All-SEC honor, being tabbed as a member of the second team by the coaches.

    Ramirez has been a key part of the Hogs' offense since transferring from TCU. She averaged 13.5 points last year, third on the team behind WNBA draft picks Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum.

    Ramirez drilled 77 three-pointers, shooting 43.5%. Those were good for 11th and 15th in the nation, respectfully.

    Preseason Coaches’ Predictions

    1. South Carolina

    2. Texas A&M

    3. Tennessee

    4. Georgia 

    5. Kentucky

    6. Ole Miss

    7. Arkansas

    8. LSU 

    9. Mississippi State

    10. Missouri

    11. Florida

    12. Alabama

    13. Auburn

    14. Vanderbilt 

    Player of the Year

    Rhyne Howard, Kentucky          

    First Team All-SEC

    Lavender Briggs, Florida

    Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

    Khayla Pointer, LSU

    Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

    Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State

    Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

    Zia Cooke, South Carolina

    Rae Burrell, Tennessee

    Second Team All-SEC

    Amber Ramirez, Arkansas

    Kiara Smith, Florida

    Que Morrison, Georgia

    Jenna Staiti, Georgia

    Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

    Destinni Henderson, South Carolina

    Tamari Key, Tennessee

    Jordan Nixon, Texas A&M

    Kayla Wells, Texas A&M

    Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

