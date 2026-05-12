4 Razorbacks, 4 Tape Measures and Which One Stood Out Most?

Chicago's got four Hogs in town this week and now we know exactly how big they are.

The official measurements for all four Arkansas players at the 2026 NBA Combine are out and the numbers are worth a look.

But don't let the tape measure fool you.

What happens on the court the rest of this week in workouts and scrimmages is almost certainly going to carry a lot more weight with front offices than any number written on a sheet of paper.

Let's start with the guy who's probably already got a first-round slot locked up no matter what he does this week.

Darius Acuff Jr. came in at 6-foot-2 and 185.8 pounds. His wingspan checked out at 6-foot-7 with a standing reach of 8-foot-2.5 inches. His hands measured 8.75 inches long and 10.5 inches wide.

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff, Jr. crushed it during the televised portion of this mid-range shooting drill (8-of-9 left side) at NBA Draft Combine on Tues afternoon in Chicago ... pic.twitter.com/j5bG0cOOms — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 12, 2026

The freshman guard is widely projected as a top-five pick and at this point it's hard to imagine any measurement swinging his stock dramatically in either direction.

Scouts have watched him play. They know what he brings. His future in college basketball is certainly and nobody's surprised by that.

Trevon Brazile is in a similar spot, though for a different reason. He's out of eligibility, so there's no going back to Fayetteville regardless of how this week plays out.

The big man stood in at 6-foot-9.5 and 225.6 pounds and his wingspan of 7-foot-3.75 inches is going to get some attention. His standing reach came in at 9-foot-1 inch. Hand length was 9 inches and hand width was 10.25 inches.

Those are the kind of numbers that jump off the page for a big man and he'll get plenty of chances to show what he can do with them in scrimmage action.

The two players with the most to gain from a strong showing in Chicago are Billy Richmond III and Meleek Thomas and that's because both of them still have their college eligibility intact.

Unofficial results from the NBA Combine today for Darius Acuff Jr.:



- No-step vertical jump - 31.5"

- Maximum vertical jump - 36.5"

- Pro lane drill - 10.99 sec

- 3/4 court sprint - 3.06 sec

- Shuttle run - 2.93 sec

- Spot-up shooting - 18/25

- Shooting off the dribble - 24/30

-… pic.twitter.com/w59FVmCGff — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) May 12, 2026

What Numbers Show for Richmond, Thomas

Richmond came in at 6-foot-5.75 and 195.4 pounds. His wingspan is 6-foot-8 with a standing reach of 8-foot-5 inches.

His hands measured 9 inches long and 9.25 inches wide. Those are good dimensions for a wing and he's got a real chance to help himself this week.

Thomas measured 6-foot-3 and 189.6 pounds. His wingspan came in at 6-foot-6.75 with a standing reach of 8-foot-4 inches. His hand length was 8 inches and his hand width 7.5 inches.

The Razorbacks product will get to talk directly with NBA scouts and team executives, pick up feedback on his game and run through drills and live action all while still having the option to return to school sitting in his back pocket.

That's a genuinely good position to be in. There's essentially no downside for Thomas or Richmond right now. If this week goes well, a professional career could accelerate.

If it doesn't go the way they hope, they've still got college basketball ahead of them.

2026 AWS NBA Draft Combine anthro measurements for Arkansas’ Meleek Thomas:



6'3” barefoot, 189.6 pounds with a 6'6 ¾" wingspan and 8'4 standing reach pic.twitter.com/I5B5wBImoO — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) May 11, 2026

How to Watch the Combine

If you want to tune in and catch the action yourself, ESPN and ESPN2 have been airing NBA Draft Combine coverage and the league's app and NBA TV typically carry practice and workout footage throughout the week.

It's worth checking the listings on NBA channels for the most current broadcast schedule since times shift around. Watching practice sessions isn't everyone's idea of a great afternoon, but for draft junkies who want to see how these guys move and compete before the picks are made, it's genuinely useful viewing.

2026 AWS NBA Draft Combine anthro measurements for Arkansas’ Billy Richmond III:



6’5 ¾" barefoot, 195.4 pounds with a 6’8” wingspan and 8’5” standing reach pic.twitter.com/7RyiIAA8eY — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) May 12, 2026

Workouts Will Tell Real Story

Here's the honest truth about NBA Combine measurements: unless something is way outside the norm — like a wingspan that's shockingly short for someone's position or a weight that raises real conditioning questions — the numbers themselves don't move the needle much.

Teams already have a pretty solid picture of who these players are physically. They've watched film. They've scouted games. They know.

What they don't always know is how a guy handles himself when the stakes are real and the competition around him is the best amateur talent in the country.

Trevon Brazile’s final attempt at the maximum vertical test: pic.twitter.com/kkQoRJ2mrp — Izzy Randazzo (@izzy_randazzo) May 12, 2026

That's where scrimmages matter. A player who looks sharp in five-on-five action against other draft-eligible prospects can absolutely climb boards. A player who struggles can slide.

For Acuff and Brazile, this week is more about confirmation than revelation. Their situations are largely set.

For Richmond and Thomas, though, the next few days of workouts in Chicago could genuinely shape where they end up. They'll either be in the NBA Draft, returning to the Hogs or somewhere in between.

The numbers are logged. Now it's time to play.

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