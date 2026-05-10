Two Razorbacks Head to Chicago to Prove They Belong But Questions

Let's get the easy part out of the way first on Arkansas in the summer's NBA Draft.

Darius Acuff Jr. is gone. He's not coming back to Fayetteville and he's not testing anything.

There's no version of this story where the freshman point guard who led the SEC in scoring ends up back in a Razorback uniform next season.

He averaged 23.5 points per game while shooting 44% from three-point range and dishing out 6.4 assists per game.

The Acuff chapter is closed. The only question left involving him is which city he'll be running a point guard offense in come October.

Most mock drafts slot him as either the No. 5 or No. 6 pick, near the top of a loaded group of point guards expected to come off the board between fifth and eighth.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Darius Acuff against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, Calif. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

There's legitimate debate among evaluators about his ceiling and yes, scouts have flagged his lack of defensive impact as a concern, but nobody's seriously arguing he falls out of the lottery.

The Sacramento Kings, sitting at No. 5, see him as the closest thing to a plug-and-play starter available on the board if their pick doesn't move into the top four.

That's probably not a projection anymore, that's a business transaction waiting on a date.

Now that we've handled the settled business, here's where things actually get interesting for the Hogs.

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Thomas and Richmond: Two Players, One Magic Number

Four Arkansas players received invitations to the 2026 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago in Acuff, Meleek Thomas, Billy Richmond and Trevon Brazile.

That's an impressive group wearing one program's colors in the same room. But the dynamics inside that group couldn't be more different.

Acuff and Brazile are locked into the draft. Thomas and Richmond aren't.

The number that separates "gone" from "coming back" for both of them is the simplest one in basketball — 1.

Razorbacks coach John Calipari at practice at the Eddie Sutton Practice Center | Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

John Calipari reportedly made the framework plain heading into combine week. First round means gone. Second round means back.

For Thomas and Richmond, that's the context that makes the next couple of weeks matter enormously.

The May 28 withdrawal deadline is circled on every calendar inside the basketball offices in Fayetteville.

Between now and then, what Thomas and Richmond hear from NBA teams, more importantly what teams show them through feedback and workout invitations, will determine whether Calipari's 2026-27 roster gets a lot more interesting.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas bringing the ball upcourt against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Meleek Thomas: Right on the Bubble

Thomas was the first Razorback to announce he'd enter the draft while maintaining eligibility, making it official on April 13.

His freshman numbers were genuinely encouraging. He averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 43.5% from the field and an eye-popping 41.6% from three.

He also had the misfortune of playing in Acuff's shadow for most of the season, which didn't help anyone notice just how steady a player he actually was.

Thomas ranked in the top 15 in the SEC in points, three-pointers made and steals, a combination that doesn't happen by accident.

Thomas carries the most interesting draft story of the two fence-sitters. He's considered a consensus late first-round prospect by most evaluators tracking the 2026 class. That sounds encouraging. It's also treacherous territory.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Meleek Thomas against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, Calif. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Late first round is a tightrope. One standout combine workout can cement a spot and change someone's financial life.

One deeper-than-anticipated draft class — and this is a terrific guard draft with real depth — can push a borderline prospect right past pick 30 and into second-round money.

The gap between the 30th pick and the 31st pick isn't just a roster spot. It's guaranteed NBA contract money versus a two-way deal or a ticket to the G League.

The number the Hogs can offer him to come back for another year may be competitive enough to get him back in town if he lands in the second round.

The combine runs May 10-17, with the withdrawal deadline for college players set at May 29. Thomas will spend that window getting a feel for how much teams value him.

If the feedback points to late first round, he stays in. If teams are sending mixed signals that lean second round, coming back to Arkansas starts making a lot more sense.

A return to the Razorbacks could offer Thomas a more future-proof path. He'd slot in as a stylistic complement in the backcourt alongside incoming five-stars Jordan Smith Jr. and JJ Andrews.

Playing with another year of development data, better name recognition coming off a strong sophomore campaign and potentially fewer headlines to compete with could push him firmly into guaranteed-money territory in the 2027 draft.

Arkansas Razorbacks Billy Richmond during game against the Jackson State Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Richmond's Path Is Even Steeper

Billy Richmond's situation requires a more direct assessment.

Richmond does not appear in the NBA Draft first round in most current projections. That's not a knock on the player, it's the reality of where the board sits right now.

Richmond, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, declared while maintaining his college eligibility.

He's widely expected to return to school if he doesn't receive a first-round grade. Given what projections currently show, that return feels probable.

What Richmond did in his sophomore season were solid. He averaged 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, played all 37 games and earned a spot on the 2026 SEC All-Defensive Team.

He's legitimately described as Arkansas' most versatile player, someone capable of playing the 1, 2, 3 and 4 positions. That kind of positional flexibility is exactly what modern NBA front offices covet on paper.

The trouble is paper and board position aren't the same thing.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Billy Richmond drives for a layup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Sweet 16. | Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images

It's not just that Richmond needs to move up the board, it's that he's trying to move up a board that's crowded at the top with an unusually strong group of freshmen.

There's less room for a sophomore wing who's still developing his perimeter shot.

If the combine produces a surprise with a workout that makes teams rethink his offensive projection, Richmond could make a case for himself.

That's what these two weeks are built for. Without a genuine shift in how evaluators see him, returning to Fayetteville for a junior season makes the most sense financially and professionally.

If Richmond stays in the draft, it would mark another example of Calipari's ability to develop NBA-ready talent in a short window.

Calipari has clearly rebuilt something in Fayetteville that's producing legitimate pro prospects at a very good rate.

Richmond coming back isn't failure. It's smart.

It's the kind of decision that separates players who maximize their careers from players who leave money on the table chasing a moment that isn't quite there yet.

Jordan Smith Jr (23) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bottom Line for Hogs

Three five-star prospects are already headed to Fayetteville for 2026-27. The incoming class has real talent.

Jordan Smith Jr., JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure are set to arrive and give Calipari a foundation to build around.

Adding Thomas and Richmond back into that mix would give the Razorbacks legitimate depth and multiple players capable of creating off the dribble.

That's a roster that could push Arkansas deeper into March than the Sweet 16 exit that closed this season. Calipari really doesn't need another one.

The program is clearly no longer struggling to recruit or develop players who catch NBA's attention. Calipari's proven that in two seasons.

The pipeline is real. If both Thomas and Richmond return, Calipari has a roster with depth and multiple creators, a formula with genuine tournament potential.

But it all comes back to the number.

Thirty picks. Sixty slots total, but only the first 30 carry guaranteed money.

For Thomas, the combine could nudge him safely inside that boundary. For Richmond, it'll likely confirm what most projections already suggest.

Watch what happens over the next two weeks. The Razorbacks' 2026-27 roster will be decided in Chicago.