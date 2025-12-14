Acuff keeps improving all-around game in Razorbacks’ win over Texas Tech

If you’re keeping count of freshmen who seem to be figuring out life and college basketball at the same time, Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. is right up there on the list.

After another strong night in the Razorbacks’ 93-86 win over Texas Tech, Acuff said he’s still trying to put together the full package that coaches dream about.

Sure, “full package” might be stretching it — we’ve all met teenagers who still forget their laundry — but on the court,

Acuff’s progress has been impossible to ignore. The freshman poured in 20 points — his fifth time reaching that mark in 10 games — along with four rebounds and eight assists in the win.

Head coach John Calipari has made no secret of what he wants out of his young star. He’s told Acuff to push the ball to teammates more and let others make plays when it’s smart — advice Acuff seems to be taking seriously.

Arkansas is ducking NO smoke 💨



5️⃣ more of these matchups for the Razorbacks this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/9Eaq8Ceo1L — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 13, 2025

But, in classic coach talk, Calipari didn’t exactly hand out a trophy afterward.

“The only thing that made me mad was he held the ball to get fouled on that last play,” Calipari said, sounding a bit like the parent who remembers his own missed foul shots. “Now, I did that when I played, but then again I shot 90%.”

Calipari’s point was less about free throws and more about decision-making — knowing when to make the play and when to trust a teammate. And that’s exactly what Acuff said he’s working on.

One of the things that makes Acuff’s game interesting — and, if you’re being honest, occasionally head-scratching — is how he balances scoring with creating for others.

He’s averaging nearly nine assists across his last three games, which is a pretty tidy number no matter what jersey you’re wearing.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) drives against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Zaon Collins (10) during the second half at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Balancing scoring and passing

But even with those assists, the youngster knows he can refine the timing of his choices.

“I feel like I always have an advantage and it is just all about having confidence,” Acuff said. “Just knowing when to drive it or pass it. I got it going a little bit today, but I am still learning to pass and when to shoot.”

There’s no drill for confidence. There’s no quick checklist that says, “OK, now you’re a complete player.” That part of development usually shows up in messy performances and coachly sighs after the game. And if Acuff has to learn by doing — shooting, passing, learning when to do which — then the Razorbacks are glad he’s doing it in big moments.

Part of learning to make better choices is playing alongside players who know the game better. For Acuff, that’s been forward Trevon Brazile, who had a big night himself with a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double.

“We have been working on it for a little while now,” Acuff said of the connection with Brazile. “You saw it today, every time I threw it to him he would score. I love playing with him, for sure.”

That’s the kind of statement that tells you this isn’t a flash-in-the-pan chemistry. That’s freshman realizing he has options — and veteran teammates who will thank him for using them.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari on the sidelines against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

Respecting the past, focused on win

Acuff wasn’t with the Hogs last spring when Texas Tech rallied to eliminate Arkansas from the Sweet 16. But he watched it — and, according to him, that hurt.

“I wanted to get that win for them,” Acuff said. “They had the game, for sure, and I was hurt watching them.”

But then he added, with the kind of directness only a teenager can muster: “That is out of the window now. We got the win, so that is all I am thinking about.”

And there you have it — post-game psychology, Arkansas style.

A freshman who’s learning to play, a coach who’s learning to coach him, and a team that keeps working toward something better. It’s not perfect. It’s not polished.

But it’s progress and that’s the whole point.

Key takeaways

Acuff’s growth continues as the freshman works toward becoming a more complete player who balances scoring and playmaking

Coach Calipari offers praise mixed with blunt reminders that decision-making remains a work in progress

Veteran Razorbacks such as Trevon Brazile are helping speed up Acuff’s development through on-court connection and trust

Hogs Feed