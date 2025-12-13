UCLA vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Dec. 13
Saturday's college basketball action will wrap up with a West Coast showdown between the No. 25 UCLA Bruins and the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs in Seattle.
Both teams are riding two-game win streaks ahead of Saturday. UCLA beat Washington and Oregon, while Gonzaga took down Kentucky and North Florida.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this fascinating late-night showdown.
UCLA vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- UCLA +8.5 (-110)
- Gonzaga -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- UCLA +305
- Gonzaga -435
Total
- OVER 147.5 (-110)
- UNDER 147.5 (-110)
UCLA vs. Gonzaga How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 13
- Game Time: 11:30 pm ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- UCLA Record: 7-2
- Gonzaga Record: 9-1
UCLA vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends
- UCLA is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games
- UCLA is 4-2 ATS in its last six games vs. Gonzaga
- UCLA is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games vs. WCC opponents
- Gonzaga is 11-2 ATS in its last 13 games
- Gonzaga is 2-11 ATS in its last 13 games played in December
UCLA vs. Gonzaga Key Player to Watch
- Graham Ike, F - Gonzaga Bulldogs
Graham Ike is averaging 16.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season, but what's going to be even more important for him this game is his ability to defend the paint. UCLA's offense primarily relies on attacking the perimeter, which means they need to find a way to get past Ike. If they can't, the Bulldogs will win and cover.
UCLA vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick
Gonzaga is too good to pass up betting on them in this opportunity. The Bulldogs rank 25th in the country in effective field goal percentage, while the Bruins rank just 82nd in that stat. What's even more impressive than that is Gonzaga's ranking fifth amongst all teams in defensive efficiency. Gonzaga has also kept teams to shooting just 46.3% from two-point range. That's going to prove important against a UCLA team that 52.7% of its points come from the interior.
The Bulldogs are somehow still underrated in the betting market, so I'll lay the points with Gonzaga against UCLA on Saturday night.
Pick:Gonzaga -8.5 (-110) via DraftKings
