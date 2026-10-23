Arkansas Basketball's Biggest Preseason Weakness Is One We've Known About Awhile

FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks had a problem last year that an in-season free agent market wouldn't have solved, and that was the inability to impose physicality in the post.

Between Nick Pringle, Malique Ewin and Trevon Brazile, Arkansas didn't quite have what it took to compete for a national championship last season. The Razorbacks had a fine team that was built on standout freshmen guards Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas, but lacked much needed size in the paint to advance past the Sweet 16.

That may not be the case this season, but it's natural to still have doubts about how good John Calipari's team can be in the post.

Arkansas men's basketball coach John Calipari during a July practice before leaving for the Baha Mar Summer League. | Nilsen Black, Hogs On SI Images

Furman transfer Cooper Bowser will be the mostly likely newcomer to start at center, at least early in the season. He was sidelined for nearly a month this offseason with an injury and didn't exactly light it up from the floor compared to his performance last season with the Paladins.

"You know what, [Bowser's] been out I think three weeks, maybe four, with a hand, Calipari said at SEC Media Day. "He's been doing no contact with us. He'll start Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday we'll practice with him. I need him to have an impact.

"He was [Southern Conference] Defensive Player of the Year because he blocked shots, went after balls, rebounded in traffic. You can throw lobs to him. Like, he'll go get the ball. I want him to be better in short rolls, making those kind of decisions. I like to play through him some as a five man."

Despite missing some time with a toe injury, the 6-foot-11, 235 pound big man enjoyed a breakout for the Paladins out of the Southern Conference by averaging 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes per game.

His willingness to make the winning plays and overall efficiency from the offensive end is what stood out to Calipari when he was shopping the portal for a potential big man.

2027 4-star center Caleb Ourigou finishes dunk during 2025-26 season for Overtime Elite's Cold Heart squad. | OTE, TikTo

Bowser scored in double-figures in 20 of his 25 games games last season, making over 77% of his shots and that includes nearly 82% of his shots at the rim, according to CBB Analytics. The most promising part of his game is that he's added the necessary muscle needed to bang in the paint against the fellow big men he'll meet in non-conference play and in the demanding SEC.

The biggest addition in the 2026 recruiting class was convincing 4-star center Caleb Ourigou to reclassify, skipping his senior year at Overtime Elite. He started all 17 games for his Cold Hearts squad, averaging six points, eight rebounds, and one block while making 58% of his attemtps from the field.

Ourigiou was even better with NY Renaissance on the EYBL 17U Circuit, averaging 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks while making over 60% from the field across 15 games.

While Calipari is adamant that Ourigou isn't ready quite yet to make an impact in the Razorbacks rotation, he's confident he'll contribute come SEC play.

"Caleb is a reclass, 6-foot-11, 250 pounds, but he's not ready yet," Calipari said. "Now, if he's ready to play 20 minutes by January, we'll probably be really good because you got 6'11", 250. Just going by him, he hurts you. Like, 'Dude, you hit me in the face?'

"'What are you talking about? He doesn't even know.' I told him, 'I want you to be the best screener so these guys are begging.' We have guys hitting the floor right now. Caleb is knocking them down. He's not ready like Cooper Bowser. He's going to be important to this team."

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