Razorbacks Add First Commitment From Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Furman transfer forward Cooper Bowser has committed to Arkansas following his Monday visit with the Razorbacks.

The 6-foot-11, 215 pound big man enjoyed a breakout for the Paladins out of the Southern Conference by averaging 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes per game.

Bowser played in 25 games this season including 22 starts and missed all of January with a toe injury.

He scored in double-figures in 20 games, making over 77% of his shots and that includes nearly 82% of his shots at the rim, according to CBB Analytics.

In his lone game against Power Conference competition, the opening round game of the NCAA Tournament against UConn, Bowser scored just nine points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in an 82-71 loss.

He is the No. 167 ranked transfer in the portal and No. 23 among centers, according to 247Sports rankings.

Most of the attention has been on other big men, which makes Bowser's visit sort of a surprise considering names Arkansas has been previously linked to such as Flory Bidunga, Moustapha Thiam, Somto Cyril, Mo Sylla, and several other forwards and centers.

It's important to remember the portal process is far from over, and several transfers remain uncommitted at this point.

Beyond the Stats

Bowser is a solid modern day big man who runs the court well, has a an understanding of what he does well and has plenty polish to his game at the rim.

Despite only weighing in at 215 pounds, his length causes opponents issues with active shot blocking skills, recording 29 this season and 113 for his entire three-year college career.

His motor and versatility is a good fit for an Arkansas team that likes to get out and run in transition. He displays active hands to force himself into passing lanes with 50+ steals and has a good feel for the game as a big man with over 100 assists in his career.

The only mark against him as a post defender is if he can hold up to the physicality against other SEC big men at only 215 pounds.

Bowser is not the type of stretch big man either as his offensive game is severely limited, missing all three attempts beyond the arc. While he is super efficient at point blank range, his extended range from seven-to-10 feet away from the hoop sits around 61%.

His game is very active defensively, and should be a solid rotational piece capable of giving Arkansas a solid 15-20 minutes per game. He doesn't force the issue with bad decisions or forced shots when he draws defensive help either.

Those are winning traits Furman coach Bob Richey prides in and has made his program successful over the past nine seasons.

Sky Isn't Falling

There are plenty of reasons Arkansas fans can be pessimistic about Bowser as an option in the post. After all, the Razorbacks have been exposed in the post the past two seasons without sheer size down low which is critical in the current landscape of college basketball.

There are two ways this could go. One is Calipari is taking an approach to bring multiple big men in to broaden a rotation.

Then again, Arkansas' coaching staff may be stubborn in their ways and continue to only recruit skilled floor runners instead of prioritizing size with length as a plus.

The potential addition of Bowser isn't going to excite fans, but will be an easier to sell as a critical piece to the depth of Arkansas' front court.

That would surely ease the tension of what's been a frustrating first week of transfer portal season after a lack of info being leaked out the Razorbacks camp.

Monitoring the Situation

Thiam, the Cincinnati transfer center, is set to visit St. John's Tuesday as Calipari's long-time coaching rival looks to replace Big East Player of the Year Zuby Ejiofor.

Other teams in the picture were all NCAA Tournament participants this season in UConn, Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and UCF. Thiam would thrive in any season due to his ability to stretch the floor as a 7-foot-2 center with a soft shooters touch for his size.

He averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks per game while shooting 53% from the field, 29% from three and a modest 63% at the free throw line as a sophomore.

Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) dribbles the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

His 7-foot-6 wingspan would cause issues in the paint as a shot blocker and his presence at 250 pounds forces opponents to think outside in on the offensive end.

Ultimately, Bowser may not be the headline grabbing addition Arkansas fans are waiting for, but his skillset reflects the type of role player winning teams rely on.

His efficiency, motor and defensive activity would provide immediate value in a rotation, especially alongside a guard-heavy roster.

His commitment shows Arkansas' continued focus on finding the right fit in the frontcourt rather than chasing names alone.

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