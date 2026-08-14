FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just months before he was expected to start his sophomore season with the Razorbacks, shooting guard Isaiah Sealy was arrested early Friday morning on several charges, including illegal possession.

According to Northeast Arkansas News, 19-year-old Sealy was arrested around 1:52 a.m. Friday morning, after he reportedly attempted to enter Tin Roof Bar on Dickson Street but was denied entry after failing to provide identification, prompting officers to get involved.

Sealy was taken into custody after officers allegedly found him in possession of alcohol along with a THC vape pen and he was subsequently charged with minor in possession of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespassing and obstructing governmental operations, according to the Northeast Arkansas News.

Arkansas Razorbacks wing Isaiah Sealy lining up on the free-throw line against the Southern Jaguars in a game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

The 6-foot-7, 200 pound wing was reportedly released from jail on bond Friday morning and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 28 in Fayetteville District Court.

It is uncertain at this time how Sealy's arrest will impact his spot on the roster going into this season.

Sealy was originally signed by the Razorbacks as a four-star recruit out of Springdale High School in November 2024 and was one of John Calipari's first commits after taking over the program earlier that year.

Sealy appeared in 19 games for Arkansas as a freshman last season, coming exclusively off the bench while averaging 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

He scored a career-high 10 points against Central Arkansas in December and showed flashes of the talent that made him one of the state's top prospects coming out of high school.

Due to Sealy's lack of playing time last season and the addition of several perimeter players to the roster this offseason, given he was already battling for minutes going into his sophomore year.

Arkansas Razorback coach John Calipari at a recent practice this summer. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI

The Razorbacks recently completed a four-game exhibition trip to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Summer League, which gave Calipari and his staff an early opportunity to evaluate a roster loaded with new faces before preseason practices begin.

With Sealy already out, big man Paulo Semedo's back injury and Miikka Muurinen missing action without being cleared by the NCAA to compete in exhibitions, Arknsas still cruised to each victory by more than 40 points per game.

At this time, the University of Arkansas stated that they are aware of the arrest and will handle the matter internally. Additionally, Calipari, along with the athletic department, has yet to release any statement on the matter.

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