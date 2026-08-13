Calipari Can't Wait Until March Again to Solve Razorbacks' Biggest Question

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Third-year Arkansas coach John Calipari needs to have his team firing at each level of the floor during non-conference play.

Those games may not mean much in the grand scheme of things come time for the NCAA Tournament, but one area that lacked early on each of the past two years in play from the post.

Whether it was nagging injuries from Jonas Aidoo or a lack of confidence early on, Arkansas could've used some more efficiency from its big men in Year One. There were losses to Baylor and Illinois, along with a 1-6 start in SEC play mostly due to inconsistent play outside of a victory over Michigan in Brooklyn.

Outside of Brazile, who could play multiple positions on the floor, the Hogs struggled to find much consistency from either transfer in Malique Ewin or Nick Pringle. Despite each of them being dependable options at their previous schools, they ultimately underwhelmed during their one season on The Hill togeterh.

Arkansas Razorback coach John Calipari at a recent practice this summer. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI

Get The W's When You Can

There's never a time when too much improvement can come, but when marquee wins are available to improve seeding, especially early in the season, it's necessary to look the part of a national title contender early on.

Since Calipari took over the program two years ago, he holds a 4-5 record against high-major opponents in non-conference play. Arkansas might have back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances under the Naismith Hall of Fame coach, flipping some of those outcomes could have lifted the Razorbacks a seed-line or two.

This winter is no different as Arkansas is set to head out West to play Indiana at Madison Square Garden, Arizona in Phoenix, Michigan State in Detroit, Virginia in Washington D.C., and North Carolina in the Dean Smith Center.

The Razorbacks' roster is going to be among, if not, the youngest in college basketball but does boast the consensus No. 1 recruiting class nationally. With a human offensive sparkplug in Jeremiah Wilkinson coming over from Georgia to play a guard role and Cooper Bowser transferring in from Furman to be a tone setter in the paint.

Bowser comes to Arkansas after being known for his efficient play in the paint on the offensive end, averaging a nation-leading 77% from the field last season. His length at 6-foot-11 and 7-foot-5 wingspan brings potential mismatches in the post, which hasn't actually been the problem for the Razorbacks in recent years.

If Bowser can bring a level of physicality near the rim aside from just blocking shots, it can go a long way to establishing Calipari's squad as contenders.

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman forward Miikka Muurinen | Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball

Bowser Will Need Help

There's more length and athleticism in the post, but each player available is light on experience. Whether it's redshirt freshman Paulo Semedo, or 5-star freshman Miikka Muurinen, Maper Maker or Caleb Ourigou, the Razorbacks are going to be looking for some men to emerge out of their shells rather quickly.

Bowser could be a quality player in the paint, but his best contribution will be how he leads his young teammates. Calipari has learned how costly an adjustment period can become during his first two seasons, but it's possible this time a grace period will be allowed with a roster so young.

While Muurinen is awaiting confirmation of his collegiate eligibility, he continues to put in the work in the gym to stay ready when his number is called. Unfortunately, he wasn't permitted to play in a single exhibition in the Bahamas, but has shown during multiple all-star settings this offseason that he is more than ready to contribute in a big way.

Getting things right in March matters more than anything, but showing a semblance of an effective inside game on both ends of the floor in November can only help raise the Razorbacks' ceiling.

There were points in the Bahamas that Arkansas showed how problematic their size can be in the paint, but that was against teams even Chaminade could beat in Maui.

Nobody will remember what Arkansas' frontcourt looked like in November if the Razorbacks are still playing deep into March. But unlike Calipari's first two seasons, getting it right early could be the difference in just reaching the second weekend again and making a legitimate push for the program's first Final Four since 1995.

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