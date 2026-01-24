Arkansas Hosts LSU as Snow and Cold Set Scene Saturday at Bud Walton

FAYETTEVILLE — Saturday morning in Northwest Arkansas isn’t easing anyone into the day gently.

Forecasts call for temperatures below zero early, snow beginning to stack up, and the kind of cold that makes coffee feel like a life choice. It’s not exactly beach weather, but it does pair nicely with college basketball.

That’s the backdrop as Arkansas welcomes LSU to Bud Walton Arena for another SEC matchup. The Hogs will be warm and comfortable inside. Everyone else will be questioning whether they own enough layers.

Arkansas comes into the game riding momentum after a strong win earlier in the week. The Razorbacks are above .500 in SEC play and have looked more settled as January rolls on. The offense has been smoother, the rotations cleaner, and the confidence more noticeable — even if the sidewalks outside are anything but smooth.

Second-year head coach John Calipari has talked often about rhythm. His team has found some lately, and that matters in a league where one bad week can undo a month of progress. Arkansas hasn’t been perfect, but it’s been steady, and steady counts in the SEC.

Darius Acuff Jr. continues to be the engine. He leads the Razorbacks in both scoring and assists, setting the tone and keeping things from speeding up when games get choppy. That calm presence becomes even more valuable when the outside world looks like a snow globe.

running weather report from fayetteville:



suboptimal.. pic.twitter.com/qIEHn6GSwr — bradydoty (@bradydoty) January 24, 2026

LSU Looks for Answers on Road

LSU arrives in Fayetteville still searching for consistency in conference play. The Tigers have talent and multiple scoring options, but SEC games have a way of punishing small mistakes. On the road, those mistakes tend to echo louder.

Dedan Thomas Jr. has been a reliable scorer for LSU, leading the team and giving the Tigers a steady offensive option. Several teammates are also averaging double figures, which gives LSU flexibility, especially when possessions break down late in the shot clock.

Head coach Matt McMahon has been open about the challenges. His team has competed, but finishing games has been the hurdle. That doesn’t get easier in a building like Bud Walton Arena, especially when the crowd has nothing better to do than stay inside and be loud.

The Tigers know what they’re walking into. Fayetteville in winter isn’t forgiving, and Arkansas fans tend to treat cold weather as an invitation rather than a deterrent. Snow may slow traffic, but it usually doesn’t quiet Bud Walton.

Snow day essentials:

- Boots

- Hot chocolate

- Hog basketball



Disclosure: Tigers, be on the lookout for wild hogs 🐗❄️ pic.twitter.com/rVAvMFU5Du — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 24, 2026

A Familiar Matchup with Extra Atmosphere

Saturday marks another chapter in a long series between Arkansas and LSU. The Razorbacks hold the edge historically and have enjoyed recent success at home against the Tigers.

These games don’t usually come with many surprises, but they do tend to reward discipline.

Arkansas has leaned into that idea during its recent stretch. The Hogs haven’t chased style points. They’ve defended better, shared the ball, and trusted the next possession.

That approach has played well at home and gives them a solid base heading into the heart of SEC play.

The weather only adds to the scene. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon, with bitter cold hanging around through tip-off. It’s the kind of day where fans plan their route, double-check the forecast, and decide how badly they want to leave the house.

Inside, though, it’ll feel like any other SEC afternoon — loud, fast, and physical. Arkansas wants to keep climbing the standings.

LSU wants to steady itself. Snow or not, the game still counts the same.

Game Time, Channel and Stream Info

Matchup: Arkansas vs. LSU

Arkansas vs. LSU Time: 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon

4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon Location: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Streaming: Watch ESPN and audio at HitThatLinne.com

Watch ESPN and audio at HitThatLinne.com Radio: Razorback Sports Network on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home. Satellite channels are Sirius Channel 99, XM Channel 190, TuneIn

