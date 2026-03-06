Razorbacks' Star Guard May Miss Game with Missouri Not Really Surprising

Arkansas may take a cautious approach with one of its most important players as the regular season comes to a close.

Freshman point guard Darius Acuff Jr. is considered doubtful for the Razorbacks’ upcoming game against Missouri after dealing with an ankle injury. The update first surfaced after a social media post by college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

People have been saying since locking up the double-bye for the SEC Tournament next week there wasn't any need to risk tweaking that ankle injury. He hasn't taken any games off this year.

Razorbacks coach John Calipari told him a few weeks ago he'd understand if Acuff wanted to take a game off with the flurry of games and minutes he's piled up this year.

The Hogs have relied heavily on the Detroit native this season, and his presence has been a major reason the team has stayed competitive in the SEC.

Source: Arkansas' Darius Acuff (undisclosed) is doubtful to play on Saturday against Missouri.



Averages 22.2 PPG and 6.4 APG.



Razorbacks are 22-8. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 6, 2026

Even with the injury, Acuff has continued playing and producing at a high level. That included a memorable night recently when he scored 49 points in a double-overtime loss to Alabama.

His ability to perform despite pain has impressed many observers around college basketball.

Still, Arkansas could decide this weekend is the right time to slow things down.

The Razorbacks have already secured a strong position for the SEC Tournament, which gives coach John Calipari flexibility when it comes to managing his star guard’s health.

If the Hogs do sit Acuff, it would show how seriously the program is taking the situation with postseason play right around the corner.

Arkansas freshman Darius Acuff against Texas:



28 PTS | 8-15 FG | 4-6 3PT | 13 AST



POY? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ali7QQylEh — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 5, 2026

Injury Dates Back to Mid-February

Acuff’s ankle issue began during a Feb. 14 game against Auburn.

During that contest, an Auburn player landed on his ankle. The freshman guard briefly went down but was able to return to the floor and finish the game.

Since that night, the Arkansas playmaker has continued to compete while dealing with the lingering soreness.

He hasn’t slowed down much statistically.

Acuff’s 49-point outing against Alabama showed just how dangerous he can be with the ball in his hands, even while not fully healthy.

That performance required him to stay on the floor for all 50 minutes of the double-overtime game. It was one of the most productive individual scoring nights seen in college basketball this season.

Because of that workload, the Razorbacks coaching staff may decide that rest before the postseason is the smarter move.

Freshman Numbers That Stand Out Nationally

Acuff’s first season with the program has been impressive by any standard. Since midseason he's had fans comparing him with some of the best that's played for the Hogs over several decades.

The Hogs guard is averaging 22.2 points and 6.4 assists per game, placing him among the most productive players in the country.

Those numbers put him in rare territory historically.

According to the report, Acuff could become the first player since Pete Maravich to average at least 22 points and six assists in a season.

That type of production shows why the Arkansas offense often runs through him.

He has shown the ability to score from multiple spots on the floor while also setting up teammates with crisp passes.

His impact has gone far beyond scoring.

Acuff’s ball handling and decision-making have helped the Razorbacks maintain offensive rhythm in tight games throughout the season.

Razorbacks Already Secured SEC Tournament Double-Bye

Another factor in the decision about Acuff’s status is Arkansas’ standing in the conference race.

The Hogs have already locked up a double-bye in the SEC Tournament, meaning their seed will not change based on Saturday’s game.

That gives coach Calipari and his staff room to think about the bigger picture.

Resting a key player now could help ensure he’s closer to full strength when postseason games begin. It would also reduce the risk of aggravating the injury before the SEC Tournament.

Missouri still presents a challenge, but Arkansas has other players capable of stepping into larger roles if needed. Now they just have to do it in a game that really won't have much impact on anything.

And while it might take some convincing for a competitor capable of scoring 49 points in a game to sit out, protecting his health may be the priority.

