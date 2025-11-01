Are hoops Hogs ready for prime time as season opener looms?
Part two of the John Calipari era is upon us as the Hall of Fame coach's Arkansas Razorbacks are just two days from tipping off their new season.
When Calipari stepped into the job last spring, expectations were clear: Rebuild the program, establish a winning culture, and contend in the Southeastern Conference.
His first season as Arkansas' bench boss delivered mixed results. Yes, he led the Hogs to a Sweet 16 finish and nearly reached the Elite Eight.
The Hogs' best win in the NCAA Tournament, and for the season, was a 75-66 second-round takedown of No. 2 seed and fifth-ranked St. John's, led by Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.
But the overall mark of 22-14 and a horrible 0-5 start in SEC play left fans wondering what all the hoopla was about when Calipari left Kentucky for Northwest Arkansas.
Now, as he begins season two, the Monday opener at Bud Walton serves as more than a routine tip-off. It’s a moment to set a tone for the roster of talented players, the expectant fan base, and the program’s direction.
Why this opener at Bud Walton Arena matters
The Razorbacks begin their 2025-26 campaign at home on Monday at 6 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena.
Calipari is 20-2 in home openers and the Razorbacks are 66-8 when playing in Fayetteville to start a season, including 51 straight victories.
Arkansas is ranked No. 15 in the New York Times preseason poll and is No. 14 in the Associated Press preseason rankings.
The Hogs are anxious to play for real after strutting their stuff in two exhibition blowouts. They whipped Cincinnati by 28 points in Walton Arena and won by 24 at Memphis.
The usual combination of returning players and incoming should mesh better than last year's group which was hounded by injuries even before the season began.
Calipari’s ability to meld talent and establish a winning culture is under scrutiny. His coaching pedigree is beyond reproach and demands respect. He reached the Final Four with three programs — UMass, Memphis and won the 2012 national championship at Kentucky.
But all of that is old news. This team needs to show the resilience of last year's group while getting off to a better start in conference play and from the outset.
That's why Monday's expected runaway is important, as a chance to set the tone for the next six months, and hopefully into April's Final Four.
What to watch for from Arkansas against Jaguars
Even though the opening opponent may not carry the prestige of a Top 25 foe, the game still matters.
It’s about rhythm, execution and avoiding letdowns against Southern, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
How sharp is Arkansas in its first offensive sets? Does the team look cohesive under Calipari’s system? That was often not the case last season.
Plus, are returning players demonstrating leadership and clarity in roles? Will Calipari's eight-man rotation out-work opponents on the boards, show impressive energy, and communicate well?
How disciplined and consistent is the defense, a hallmark of Calipari’s philosophy across his coaching stints?
Monday is a chance to see answers rather than just narrative. In Calipari's second season, everything seems a bit sharper following two exhibition wins.
Plus, the standards are set and the foundation has been laid. But questions remain, especially after last year's rocky SEC performances.
So, can Arkansas play with and beat top programs week after week? The opener on Monday doesn’t decide all of that — but it begins the conversation.
Building momentum for the long season
This isn’t a one-and-done moment: the opener plays into the broader arc. Arkansas plays at AP preseason No. 22 Michigan State on Nov. 8 so establishing confidence against Southern matters a lot.
The season's seventh game is against No. 6 Duke on Nov. 27 in Chicago. Then No. 11 Louisville invades Walton Arena on Jan. 3 for the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Calipari often speaks about culture and process, not just wins and losses. In his second year, the process must translate to performance, but fans will view this opener as an indicator of direction rather than destination.
Especially with another SEC gauntlet in store. The Hogs are one of seven ranked SEC teams, led by Florida at No. 3 and Kentucky at No. 9, meaning Arkansas is ranked third highest among the SEC brethren.
Calipari's crew is talented enough to justify that ranking. It's right about where they were in last year's preseason polls before the early-season losses to Baylor and Illinois at neutral sites.
The Hogs' returning talent includes Trevon Brazile, DJ Wagner, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond. They'll need to set the tone and lead the way for senior transfer Nick Pringle and talented freshmen Darius Acuff, Meleek Thomas and Melique Ewin.
How well the new guys blend with the veterans and excel in Calipari's system will determine if this is another good Arkansas team or potentially a great one.