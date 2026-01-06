Georgia vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 6
The defending national champions, the Florida Gators, have gotten off to a rough start in 2025-26. They are just 9-5 on the season, and they lost their first SEC game of the season, falling to the Missouri Tigers this past weekend.
Despite that, the Gators are set as favorites against No. 18 Georgia on Tuesday night. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.
Georgia vs. Florida Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Georgia +9.5 (-105)
- Florida -9.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Georgia +400
- Florida -550
Total
- OVER 174.5 (-115)
- UNDER 174.5 (-105)
Georgia vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Stephen C. O'Connell Center
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Georgia Record: 13-1 (1-0 in SEC)
- Florida Record: 9-5 (0-1 in SEC)
Georgia vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Georgia is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 6-2 in Georgia's last eight games
- Georgia is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games
- Florida is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 9-4 in Florida's last 13 games
- The OVER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Florida is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. SEC opponents
Georgia vs. Florida Key Player to Watch
- Jeremiah Wilkinson, G - Georgia Bulldogs
A big reason for Georgia's hot start has been Jeremiah Wilkinson, who is averaging 18.3 points per game this season, while shooting 45.5% from the floor and 36% from three-point range. Now, he has one of the toughest tests he'll face this season. He'll have to step up, especially with Somtochukwu Cyril potentially missing tonight's game.
Georgia vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
I'm shocked this spread is as big as it is. Sure, Somtochukwu Cyril may miss tonight's game, which will certainly hurt the interior of this Georgia team, but the Bulldogs still rank 36th in the country in effective field goal percentage, while Florida ranks just 169th.
The betting market is still treating the Gators like they're the same team that won last year's National Championship. They've been solid defensively, but haven't been able to string things together offensively, yet they're listed as almost double-digit favorites against a nationally ranked team tonight.
Give me the points with the Bulldogs.
Pick: Georgia +9.5 (-105) via FanDuel
