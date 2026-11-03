FAYETTEVILLE - The Arkansas Razorbacks are ready to set out on what should be a historic season for the basketball program.

After fans dealt with a football season from the fifth circle of hell, John Calipari is ready to bring some joy back to the fans. The season opens up with what should be a cakewalk against the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. Here is everything to know ahead of the game.

Razorbacks Hard To Beat In Season Openers

It should be noted that the Razorbacks are 84-19 in season openers, and 93-10 in home openers. They've also won 52 of their last 55 openers. That record should get even more lopsided after this game.

The squad is led by a plethora of future NBA players. Jordan Smith Jr. leads the way, and he has the potential to go first overall in the 2027 NBA Draft. Abdou Toure and JJ Andrews also look poised to be first-round picks.

Miikka Muurinen and Billy Richmond III also look ready to be drafted by a team in either the late first round or second round. The last time he had five players get drafted in the first round was 2010.

Plenty of Unknowns For Golden Lions

Not much is known about the Golden Lions, which can make them a dangerous opponent. Last year they went 13-19, yet 10-8 in conference play. They can sneak up and beat a power conference opponent.

The Golden Lions' roster is almost completely new. The majority of their players either graduated or transferred last season, including leading scorer Quion Williams.

This should make this a challenge for the Golden Lions, and an easy win for Calipari.

Game Information

Where: Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, AR)

When: 7 PM CST

TV: SEC Network/ESPN+

Radio: Learfield Razorbacks Sports Network

Series: First meeting

Prediction

Look, this is like watching David vs. Goliath, but David did not have a slingshot. Calipari and the Razorbacks have the higher talent and coaching, so this one will not even be close.

Smith Jr. and Richmond III will just go out and have no struggle on offense. This is also the kind of game where the players can test out some new tools. Expect Muurinen to shoot a decent number of threes, and maybe see some new sets run for guys like Toure.

Overall, this will be a blowout. I expect the Razorbacks to never let Pine Bluff think they have a chance to win this game. Take the Hogs to cover the spread, winning 108-54.

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