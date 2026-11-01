Arkansas' Promise To 'Own The Ball' Once Again Not Put Into Practice Vs Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE — "OTB" has been the rallying cry for Arkansas' offense all season. It's an acronym for "own the ball"; a representation of Ryan Silverfield and Tim Cramsey's emphasis on ball security.

But time after time this season, Arkansas hasn't lived up to it. The Razorbacks turned the ball over four times against Missouri on Saturday in a 34-10 loss. All four led to points for the Tigers.

Missouri intercepted a tipped KJ Jackson pass on Arkansas' second possession that led to a field goal, recovered a fumbled snap in the end zone for a touchdown and go up 10-0, forced a KJ Jackson fumble that led to a touchdown that put the Tigers up 27-7 in the third quarter and recovered an Antonio Jordan fumble in the fourth quarter that led to Mizzou scoring to put the icing on the cake.

"I've done every ball security drill known to mankind," Silverfield said. "We talk about it. There's time where it shows up, and then we saw a variety of different guys obviously not do what they needed to. We're going to practice it. We're going to practice it tomorrow, throughout the week. But it's got to show up. It's like everything else. It's no different with some of the missed tackling. I mean, we practice tackling more than we ever have."

"It's got to show up on Saturdays, and you know, I don't know if there's a creative way to continue to discuss it, but yeah, finding better ways to take care of it. And if we do, we give ourselves a chance. But when you turn the ball over four times, you really don't have yourself much of a chance."

Saturday's game marks the fifth time this year the Razorbacks have lost the turnover battle. They won it against both Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

"It's obviously not good enough," KJ Jackson said. "We preach OTB, owning the ball, and we failed to do that tonight, and that's the reason why we weren't successful."

If Arkansas is going to scratch across another SEC win this season, it has to flip the turnover script it's followed for most of the season.

"Absolutely self-inflicted," Silverfield said. "Yeah, credit to their defense; it's a great one. But when you catch, tuck the football... you're running open. Yeah, getting the ball high and tight. That's all the stuff that we've been taught since Pee Wee football."

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