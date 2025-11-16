Arkansas' youthful inexperience on display in early part of season
No. 21 Arkansas showed its class in a pair of preseason exhibitions against Cincinnati and Memphis, but in more recent times has shown their frailties as well.
The frontcourt trio of Trevon Brazile, Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle are the definition of hit or miss. Brazile scored a career-high 25 before putting up three points against Michigan State.
Ewin has yet to find his footing, scoring just a season-high 10 points against Central Arkansas after averaging 14.2 last year at Florida State.
"TB looked wore out," coach John Calipari said. "I went to him because he was playing better than [the rest of the frontcourt]. You coach a game to win. You worry about egos after the game."
Arkansas' guard duo of Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. are responsible for over 40% of the team's points, combining for 39.7 per game, but in some moments, having just six games of college experience are proving evident in situational moments.
Arkansas twice had a 13-point lead against Samford but allowed the Bulldogs back within five points.
"You get up 13-15 and I'm yelling, pull it out," Calipari said. "A guy just went and shot it, they make a three, they make a two. All of a sudden, it's nine. And again, [I'm] trying to teach them how to win a game when you're at that point."
The Razorbacks also struggled to exert its dominance on the glass against a Samford team that continues to hang with its opponent regardless of the caliber of opponent. The Bulldogs kept it within one on the glass in the rebounding battle and both teams got nine offensive rebounds. Samford went to a smaller lineup and still did not sacrifice presence inside.
The Bulldogs kept it close in the paint. The Hogs outscored Samford 40-32.
"They got to get more balls," Calipari said about his interior players. "You got to be tougher. You got to play through some bumps. You got to play ahead defensively, but we'll get there."
Calipari often likes to reference the fact that he only played six players at UMass in the formative days of his coaching career. Last year, Arkansas played just seven players out of choice. The Hogs are playing eight players this season with Isaiah Sealy seeing action sparingly.
Through four games, Calipari is already considering some changes to the rotation as Arkansas looks to find its identity. Either Sealy will fit in as a regular member of the rotation after splaying just 2 minutes against Samford, or Calipari will return to his roots. Calipari threatned to shrink the rotation if the product does not improve.
"I'll do that again," Calipari said. "I'll play six. You either deserve to be out there or you don't, and you've got to be responsible and don't put your performance on another player on our team. There are things that you can do to play well. Do them."
Arkansas faces the Winthrop Eagles 7 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.