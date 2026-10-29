Billy Richmond Is Becoming More Than a Scorer for Arkansas Basketball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Billy Richmond III has never needed to score 20 points to make his presence felt for Arkansas basketball. Through two exhibition games this fall, however, the junior guard has offered a reminder of just how much he can contribute when the scoring comes alongside everything else he brings to the floor.

Richmond scored 17 points in Arkansas' 76-72 exhibition victory over Gonzaga on Oct. 24, then matched that total in Wednesday night's 93-81 win over Memphis. The back-to-back performances made him one of the Razorbacks' most consistent offensive options as they prepare for the regular season.

The numbers were impressive, but the way Richmond produced them was just as encouraging.

Arkansas' Billy Richmond against Memphis tonight:



17 PTS | 7-7 FG | 2-2 3PT | 3 AST | 2 BLK | 25 MIN pic.twitter.com/cTgSI7fNl3 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) October 29, 2026

Against Memphis, Richmond made all seven of his field-goal attempts, including both of his 3-point attempts. He also recorded three assists and two blocked shots, while finishing with a team-best plus-27 rating. Arkansas outscored Memphis by 27 points during his time on the floor.

The performance followed a similarly complete outing against Gonzaga, when Richmond added seven rebounds and five assists to his 17 points.

For a team built around young talent and multiple potential scoring options, Richmond's ability to contribute in different ways could be as important as his scoring average.

Richmond Becoming More Complete Offensive Player

Richmond's offensive development has been one of the more encouraging parts of his Arkansas career.

During the 2025-26 season, he averaged 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while appearing in all 37 games. He also started 19 contests, according to his official Arkansas roster profile.

Those numbers only partially explain his importance. Richmond became increasingly productive as the season progressed, scoring at least 20 points in five consecutive games after never exceeding 16 points in his first 60 career appearances.

He finished the season with career highs in points, field goals made and several other categories, showing that his offensive ceiling was higher than his earlier production suggested.

billy richmond is shooting these with confidence this season.. it’s over pic.twitter.com/CwecfrdEfb — brandoe (@shotbybrandoe) October 29, 2026

The challenge now is maintaining that growth while becoming even more dependable in a deeper rotation.

Richmond's perfect shooting performance against Memphis demonstrated his ability to capitalize on opportunities without forcing difficult shots. His two 3-pointers also offered another positive sign for a player whose outside shooting was previously an area of development.

He does not have to become Arkansas' primary ballhandler or lead scorer to make a substantial offensive impact. If Richmond can finish efficiently, punish defensive mistakes and make the right decisions when opponents collapse on him, he can help the Razorbacks' offense function without needing the ball on every possession.

His Value Goes Beyond The Box Score

Richmond's defensive contributions separate him from a player whose value depends primarily on scoring.

Arkansas recognized that part of his game last season, when he earned a place on the 2026 SEC All-Defensive Team. His athleticism allows him to challenge shots, disrupt passing lanes and defend multiple positions.

Those skills were visible again against Memphis, when Richmond blocked two shots. He also blocked two shots against Gonzaga, giving him four blocks through Arkansas' first two exhibitions.

BILLY RICHMOND HAVE MERCY 🫨 pic.twitter.com/NxLalwDqen — Random SEC (@therandomsec) October 29, 2026

That production is particularly valuable for a guard who is also expected to contribute offensively. Richmond can create an advantage without scoring, whether by forcing a difficult attempt, helping finish a defensive possession or turning a stop into a transition opportunity.

His five assists against Gonzaga were another example of how his impact can extend beyond his individual scoring total. Richmond can attack a defense himself, but he can also create opportunities for teammates when help defenders commit to stopping him.

The combination of defensive activity and improving offensive efficiency gives Calipari flexibility when building lineups. Richmond can fit alongside other high-usage players because he does not need to dominate the ball to remain involved.

Arkansas Needs Richmond's Consistency

The Razorbacks have enough young talent to generate excitement, but a successful season will require more than flashes of potential. Players must establish dependable roles and deliver when opponents take away their first options.

Richmond has a chance to become one of those dependable pieces.

His two exhibition performances showed that he can score efficiently against different opponents while continuing to contribute as a rebounder, passer and defender. The Memphis game was especially encouraging because he finished without a missed shot while helping Arkansas build a lead as large as 21 points.

Exhibition results should be viewed cautiously, and Richmond still needs to demonstrate that his efficiency can carry into regular-season competition. Opponents will have more film, more time to prepare and a greater incentive to limit his opportunities.

Billy Richmond oh my god? pic.twitter.com/EUF8HuUBLt — Stan (@notsstann) October 29, 2026

The next step is proving that his production can remain consistent when the games count.

Arkansas opens its regular season against Iowa State on Nov. 2 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. That matchup will provide a more meaningful test of whether Richmond's early-season form can translate against regular-season competition.

If his exhibition performances are an indication of what's coming, Richmond could be one of the Razorbacks' most important players this season. His scoring gives Arkansas another offensive threat, but his defense, passing and willingness to impact the game in multiple ways could ultimately determine just how valuable he becomes.

Richmond does not need to lead Arkansas in scoring every night to become indispensable. He needs to keep making the plays that help the Razorbacks win, even when the points come from someone else.

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