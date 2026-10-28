Which Arkansas Basketball Players Helped Their Case for Bigger Roles Against Gonzaga?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball opened its exhibition schedule with a 76-72 win over Gonzaga, but the result was only part of the story for John Calipari.

The Razorbacks showed flashes of the offensive talent that has made them one of the most intriguing teams entering the 2026-27 season. They also gave their coach plenty to evaluate as he works through a rotation featuring experienced transfers and a highly regarded freshman class.

Gonzaga was just the pilot.



The Hogs are MUST-SEE TV. 📺🍿🐗 pic.twitter.com/CbltpbQhdF — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) October 26, 2026

Several players strengthened their cases for meaningful roles in the win over the Bulldogs. Others still have questions to answer before Arkansas opens the regular season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 3.

Here are three Razorbacks who helped themselves against Gonzaga and one whose next opportunity could be especially important.

As I revisit prospects from last cycle who returned to school, I told myself I’d prioritize identifying defined skills that translate to postseason settings. Billy Richmond certainly has that with his on-ball defense:



-Real horizontal and vertical fluidity on screen navigation… pic.twitter.com/LXG1YnxIS4 — Jacob LeRea (@jacoblerea) October 26, 2026

Billy Richmond III looks ready for a larger responsibility

Richmond delivered Arkansas' most complete individual performance, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He made three of his five attempts from beyond the arc and helped Arkansas maintain its composure during a game that featured multiple momentum swings.

His production was particularly encouraging because it extended beyond scoring. Richmond's five assists showed his ability to create opportunities for teammates, while his rebounding gave Arkansas another way to generate possessions.

That versatility could be valuable as Calipari determines how to distribute responsibilities across his backcourt and wings. Arkansas will need players who can contribute when the offense is not flowing through one primary scorer, especially against opponents capable of making life difficult for its guards.

Richmond also started against Gonzaga, giving him an early opportunity to establish himself within the first unit. One exhibition does not settle the rotation, but his all-around performance gave Calipari a compelling reason to keep him heavily involved.

Davion Thompson is COLD. The 17 year old freshman can flat out get his own shot.



Had 12 PTS and 2 threes in Arkansas’ win over Gonzaga on Saturday, including a huge stepback three late.



Looks like a classic Calipari guard. Dude is a bucket. pic.twitter.com/AuLY84Q88H — JPR (@Scouting_Col) October 26, 2026

Davion Thompson made the biggest moment count

Thompson's 12-point performance was impressive on its own, but the freshman's most important contribution came late.

With Arkansas clinging to a narrow advantage, Thompson created space off the dribble and knocked down a step-back 3-pointer with approximately one minute remaining. The shot pushed the Razorbacks' lead to five points and helped them withstand Gonzaga's late push.

Thompson also shot four of seven from the field and made both of his free throws. His ability to deliver in a high-pressure possession was an encouraging sign for a young player adjusting to college basketball.

The question now is how consistently he can make those plays against different defensive looks. Thompson picked up two early fouls in the first half, limiting his initial stint, and will need to balance his aggression with sound decision-making.

Still, Arkansas has reason to explore how Thompson fits into its guard rotation. If he can provide reliable shooting and create offense without giving away possessions, his role could grow beyond that of a freshman receiving occasional opportunities.

Need more of this from Cooper Bowser this season! If you squint, you’d think it’s JT Toppin 😆 https://t.co/B7sxcc0jfZ pic.twitter.com/IgiIbYQSFa — pinto (@pinto479) October 25, 2026

Cooper Bowser gave Arkansas a frontcourt option

Bowser was another player who made a strong case for continued involvement. The senior transfer from Furman finished with nine points and 10 rebounds in Arkansas' win, giving the Razorbacks a productive presence around the basket.

His rebounding stood out against a Gonzaga team that won the overall battle on the glass. Arkansas needs reliable interior contributions, particularly with questions about how its young frontcourt will handle physical opponents throughout the season.

Bowser also provided efficient offense, making four of six field-goal attempts. His ability to finish plays and secure rebounds gives Calipari a different option when constructing lineups around Arkansas' perimeter talent.

The center's performance did not resolve every question about the Razorbacks' interior defense. Gonzaga scored 36 points in the paint and collected 52 rebounds, exposing areas Arkansas must improve. But Bowser's individual production was a positive sign as the coaching staff evaluates its options.

His performance also fits with Calipari's emphasis on finding combinations that finish possessions and generate momentum. Bowser may not need to lead the team in scoring to earn a valuable role.

TRENDING: Jordan Smith Jr. might be the FREAKIEST guards eligible for the 2027 NBA Draft.



One NBA scout reportedly believes Smith’s game is “reminiscent” of Dwayne Wade.



Smith defense and athleticism have reportedly been “other-worldly” early on.



The Arkansas Razorbacks and… pic.twitter.com/efDPS8dcpK — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) August 1, 2026

Jordan Smith Jr. still has something to prove

Smith's first exhibition was more difficult to evaluate. The freshman guard finished with one point and missed all nine of his field-goal attempts, including both attempts from 3-point range.

That performance naturally raises questions about his offensive adjustment to the college level. Arkansas will need its guards to make shots, handle pressure and create advantages against opposing defenses, and Smith will have opportunities to show how quickly he can respond.

However, a single exhibition is not enough to draw a firm conclusion about his place in the rotation. Smith was part of Arkansas' starting lineup against Gonzaga, and his role should be evaluated alongside his defense, ballhandling, decision-making and work away from the ball.

The final exhibition against Memphis gives him another chance to settle in before the games begin to count.

Memphis PG Jayden Reid (@jaydenreid0) looked like an early candidate for AAC POTY in their blowout exhibition win over Mississippi State.



26 PTS | 11-15 FG | 2-4 3PT | 4 AST | 3 STL | in 34 minutes



Reid orchestrated the offense extremely well today while showcasing his own… https://t.co/sGzEQDAv7n pic.twitter.com/mzePkQfYwb — Hitmen Hoops (@HitmenHoops) October 24, 2026

Memphis offers another important evaluation

Arkansas' win over Gonzaga gave Calipari useful evidence, but the rotation remains a work in progress. Richmond demonstrated his versatility, Thompson showed he can deliver in a critical moment, and Bowser supplied production in the frontcourt.

The Razorbacks host Memphis on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. CT in their final exhibition. That matchup should offer another opportunity to assess how the pieces fit together before Arkansas begins the regular season.

The key will not simply be who scores the most points. Calipari must identify which combinations defend consistently, rebound effectively and make sound decisions when opponents apply pressure.

For Richmond, Thompson and Bowser, the Gonzaga game was a positive step. For Smith and the rest of the roster, Memphis is another chance to make a case.

The exhibition results will not count in the standings, but the decisions they inform could shape Arkansas' rotation once the season begins.

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