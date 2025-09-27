Calipari's Razorbacks make Top 3 list for top-shelf east coast prospect
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has made the Top 3 list for talented 2026 recruit Abdou Toure, who will announce his commitment on Friday, Oct. 3.
Toure (6-5 wing, Notre Dame High School in West Haven, Conn., national Top 30, 4-star prospect) is down to Arkansas, UConn, and Providence, a group of schools he trimmed down to on Friday after also considering Louisville, Oregon, Maryland, and Florida State.
Calipari traveled to West Haven, Conn., on Sunday, Sept. 21, for an in-home visit with Toure.
Toure had previously made two visits to Arkansas: a recent official visit (Sept. 12-14, 2025) that was preceded by an unofficial visit (October 2024).
Arkansas assistant Chuck Martin had been out to see Toure at Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., at least once recently (Wednesday, Sept. 3, which as the first day of the NCAA's open recruiting period that runs through April 30, 2026).
Martin along with Calipari and other Hog staffers had been courtside for most of Toure's spring-and-summer grassroots and high school scholastic events.
Toure is an explosive wing with a big-motor, a playmaker in both open court and halfcourt, and a locked-in competitor who was the top high school player in Connecticut in 2024-25 (he was named his state's Gatorade Player of the Year).
Toure averaged 25.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 61.3% from the field, including a respectable 34.3% from 3, and 74.2% from the free throw line in '24-25. He was also honored with his second consecutive MaxPreps Connecticut Player of the Year award.
Toure starred on the Adidas 3SSB spring-and-summer grassroots circuit in 2025, averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.6 "stocks" (steals and blocks as each averaged 1.3 in each of those two categories).
Playing for Guinea's junior national team in the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, averaging 23.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 57.4% from the field and 70.8% from the free throw line.
Arkansas' current on-campus prospect visit dates
• Aug. 29-31 was the recent visit date for Caleb Holt (6-5 guard, Prolific Prep, native of Huntsville, Ala., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 5-7 was the recent visit date for Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, national Top 5, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 12-14 was the recent visit date for Abdou Toure (6-5 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national No. 20, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 17-18 was the recent visit date for Tay Kinney (6-2 guard, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 was the recent visit date for Arafan Diane (7-0 center, Iowa United Prep, native of Guinea, national No. 6, 5-star prospect)