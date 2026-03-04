Trevon Brazile Nears Final Bud Walton Game as Razorbacks Host Texas

Senior night games often bring extra meaning, and Wednesday’s matchup will be especially memorable for Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile.

When the No. 20 Razorbacks host Texas at Bud Walton Arena, Brazile will be playing what could be his final game on the home floor in Fayetteville. The senior forward spoke this week about the emotions tied to the moment and what the opportunity means to him.

“It’s crazy,” Brazile said. “I feel like it went by fast. “It’s been a blessing,”

For a player from Springfield, Mo., it's been a ride. He came to the Hogs under under former coach Eric Musselman, suffered a serious knee injury and battled back, then was the only player returning for new coach John Calipari.

The change has improved him as a player and probably added some maturity. Things had gotten that chaotic under the previous coaching regime.

Arkansas has leaned on Brazile throughout the season as the team worked through a demanding SEC schedule.

Now the Razorbacks return home for a matchup against Texas with the regular season entering its final stretch.

The Hogs know games in early March can help shape momentum heading toward postseason tournaments.

For Brazile, the moment also brings reflection on the time he’s spent playing in front of Arkansas fans.

Brazile Reflects on Time at Arkansas

Brazile has become a key part of Arkansas’ lineup during his time in Fayetteville.

The forward said playing in Bud Walton Arena has been one of the most meaningful parts of his college career.

“It’s been great playing in Bud Walton,” Brazile said. "The fans are amazing."

The senior added that the environment in Fayetteville has helped create memories he won’t forget.

Brazile said he’s thankful for the opportunity to represent Arkansas during his college career.

The Razorbacks will try to give him one more win at home when they face Texas.

Arkansas enters the matchup ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25.

How to Watch and Listen

Game Information

WHO: No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-8, 11-5 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (18-11, 9-7, SEC)

WHEN: Wednesday, Mar. 4 at 6 p.m.

TV Broadcast: SEC Network

Radio: Razorback Sports Network statewide and on ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Razorbacks Face Another SEC Test

The matchup with Texas arrives during an important stretch of the season for both teams.

SEC play has featured several ranked teams throughout the year, making conference games especially challenging.

Arkansas has continued to compete against tough opponents while looking to build momentum before postseason play begins.

The Razorbacks understand that every remaining game can influence their position heading into the SEC Tournament.

Texas also enters the game seeking a strong finish to the regular season.

The Longhorns know a road victory against a ranked team would carry value late in the year.

Early betting lines have listed Arkansas as a slight favorite in the matchup.

The projected point total for the game suggests another competitive SEC contest. For the Hogs, the focus remains on closing the regular season with strong performances.

It will be the first event after the announcement of Tyson Foods getting their logos on the jerseys, but you can bet chairman John Tyson will get some cameras pointed his way during the game tonight if he's in his usual perch courtside.

