Calipari teaches Razorbacks joy of truly blessing those who need it

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari has a life lesson he wants his players to learn, but it also extends to the entire Razorbacks fan base — when things appear to be going wrong for you, try to find a way to do something good for somebody else.

Yes, the concept of karma appears to be heavily involved in that, but in this case, what Calipari was describing at his coach's show at Sassy's this week is about psychological warfare, not trying to create a life quid pro quo. Mentally, it can be hard to live in a place like Arkansas for so many people.

So many people literally live paycheck-to-paycheck. They're scraping up loose change in the car buying $0.80 worth of gas at the pump hoping its enough to get to work the next day with fingers crossed the next week's pay hits the bank before the shift ends to drive home.

The last meal before the next positive financial transaction hits the bank to wipe away that negative balance is often a Ziploc bag of dry cereal to be snacked on throughout the day to hold the hunger back, or in the case of those who can't eat it dry, poured into a bowl and covered in tap water as the meal that starts the day and carries someone though.

Fortunately, this isn't the life for everyone, but as Calipari pointed out, it's life for roughly 70% of America. Among those who don't have to live this way are his players.

There used to be a life rather similar, although it involved sneaking an extra Pop Tart out of the dining hall for extra energy back before NIL. Now, players have the money to live a different life and improved NCAA rules allow for much better nutrition programs that help players avoid random bouts of hunger.

So, as a result, Calipari set up an opportunity for his team to realize how each of them, down to the lowest paid among them, is living a life blessed enough to experience the joy of being able to help others who aren't living their best lives.

As part of a Christmas gathering, 15 families were brought in. With the help of sponsors, the team did all it could to make life a bit better at Christmas.

Calipari reported that Wal-Mart gave each family a big screen television. Harp's helped provide $200 worth of food.

Other groups made it possible for gift cards to be given so things like shirts and shoes could be purchased. Then, on top of that, players were each assigned a family and had the honor of giving them each a month's worth of rent money.

"It was amazing because they went around the tables, and as the families opened up the rent check and then opened up, they were hugging," Calipari said. "People were crying. I mean, we're sitting in here, and some of us, I've talked about this before, Friday-to-Friday, you got paid. On Friday, you did everything, and then you got paid again. 'Whew! We just just made it.'"

And while that may have been enough to lift the spirits of the players to see what kind of difference they could make in the world with someone else's resources, Calipari knew true joy doesn't come without personal sacrifice. So, he challenged his players to take part in the giving as well by dipping into their own pockets to add something on top for these families financially as well.

"Then the players personally gave them money," Calipari said. "I let them do what you want to do, but I want you to [give with your heart]. I want you to start feeling that if you want joy, it's what you do for other people. And it was amazing."

While this part of the night unfolded, Calipari not only got to sit back and take in the blessings that had been bestowed upon the families and how, if only for a few brief weeks, their lives would be better, he got to watch something unlock in his players. He got to see the beginnings of the deep spiritual feeling of helping someone, directly making a real difference in their lives, bloom in their personal growth.

Family members and friends will often beg for frivolous items like expensive headphones and jewelry all the way up to cars just because a player has money, and often these people will treat it like an expectation. However, his Razorbacks got to feel the difference between being able to fulfill those types of requests that will drain their wealth quickly, and getting to give even a little bit, making a difference and experiencing the feeling of appreciation while knowing a difference has truly been made.

"For them to see the impact of just being kind and doing something just to a level the impact of that, because you want to create joy in your life, it's what you do for other people," Calipari said. "That's it. That's the main — things are going wrong for you, do something for somebody else."

