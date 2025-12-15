College Basketball AP Top 25: Nebraska Cornhuskers Soar in Rankings Amid 11–0 Start
Yet another slate of college basketball came and went this week as we slowly approach the New Year, and while we still have the same No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, Nebraska continues to soar amid their 11–0 start to the season.
With their upset victory over Illinois, the Cornhuskers sit alone in first place in the Big Ten standings and are now ranked No. 15 in the country, eight spots higher than they were a week ago.
Elsewhere in college hoops, we were blessed with an electric call of the Indiana vs. Kentucky game on Saturday by none other than Charles Barkley and Dick Vitale, BYU took down Clemson in comeback fashion in the Jimmy V Classic (while star AJ Dybantsa reiterated his standing in the upcoming NBA draft), and Dan Hurley relayed a kind message to Florida before eeking out a tight win over them in a March Madness rematch from MSG.
And just like that, we’re onto Week 7 in college basketball. Here’s a complete look at the latest AP Top 25 poll:
AP Top 25 Rankings, Week 7
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1.
Arizona Wildcats
None
2.
Michigan Wolverines
None
3.
Duke Blue Devils
None
4.
Iowa State Cyclones
None
5.
UConn Huskies
None
6.
Purdue Boilermakers
None
7.
Gonzaga Bulldogs
+1
8.
Houston Cougars
-1
9.
Michigan State Spartans
None
10.
BYU Cougars
None
11.
Louisville Cardinals
None
12.
North Carolina Tar Heels
+2
13.
Vanderbilt Commodores
+2
14.
Arkansas Razorbacks
+3
15.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
+8
16.
Alabama Crimson Tide
-4
17.
Kansas Jayhawks
+2
18.
Illinois Fighting Illini
-5
19.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
-3
20.
Tennessee Volunteers
None
21.
Auburn Tigers
None
22.
St. John’s Red Storm
None
t23.
Florida Gators
-5
t23.
Virginia Cavaliers
+2
25.
Georgia Bulldogs
New to Top 25
Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 68, Iowa 47, Seton Hall 46, LSU 19, Kentucky 19, UCLA 16, Clemson 14, California 13, Saint Mary's 12, Arizona St 5, Villanova 5, Notre Dame 4, Indiana 4, Miami (Ohio) 4, Miami 4, Utah St. 2, Saint Louis 1, Wisconsin 1.