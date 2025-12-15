SI

College Basketball AP Top 25: Nebraska Cornhuskers Soar in Rankings Amid 11–0 Start

A look at college basketball’s latest rankings heading into Week 7.

Mike Kadlick

Nebraska continues to just win.
Nebraska continues to just win. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Yet another slate of college basketball came and went this week as we slowly approach the New Year, and while we still have the same No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, Nebraska continues to soar amid their 11–0 start to the season.

With their upset victory over Illinois, the Cornhuskers sit alone in first place in the Big Ten standings and are now ranked No. 15 in the country, eight spots higher than they were a week ago.

Elsewhere in college hoops, we were blessed with an electric call of the Indiana vs. Kentucky game on Saturday by none other than Charles Barkley and Dick Vitale, BYU took down Clemson in comeback fashion in the Jimmy V Classic (while star AJ Dybantsa reiterated his standing in the upcoming NBA draft), and Dan Hurley relayed a kind message to Florida before eeking out a tight win over them in a March Madness rematch from MSG.

And just like that, we’re onto Week 7 in college basketball. Here’s a complete look at the latest AP Top 25 poll:

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

AP Top 25 Rankings, Week 7

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1.

Arizona Wildcats

None

2.

Michigan Wolverines

None

3.

Duke Blue Devils

None

4.

Iowa State Cyclones

None

5.

UConn Huskies

None

6.

Purdue Boilermakers

None

7.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

+1

8.

Houston Cougars

-1

9.

Michigan State Spartans

None

10.

BYU Cougars

None

11.

Louisville Cardinals

None

12.

North Carolina Tar Heels

+2

13.

Vanderbilt Commodores

+2

14.

Arkansas Razorbacks

+3

15.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

+8

16.

Alabama Crimson Tide

-4

17.

Kansas Jayhawks

+2

18.

Illinois Fighting Illini

-5

19.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

-3

20.

Tennessee Volunteers

None

21.

Auburn Tigers

None

22.

St. John’s Red Storm

None

t23.

Florida Gators

-5

t23.

Virginia Cavaliers

+2

25.

Georgia Bulldogs

New to Top 25

Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 68, Iowa 47, Seton Hall 46, LSU 19, Kentucky 19, UCLA 16, Clemson 14, California 13, Saint Mary's 12, Arizona St 5, Villanova 5, Notre Dame 4, Indiana 4, Miami (Ohio) 4, Miami 4, Utah St. 2, Saint Louis 1, Wisconsin 1.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/College Basketball