CBS Insider Believes Jordan Smith Jr. Could Be Face of College Basketball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks freshman guard Jordan Smith Jr. may very well end up being a Darius Acuff-esque player for head coach John Calipari and Arkansas during the 2026-27 season.

The five-star recruit from Washington, D.C., is a McDonald's All-American and the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year as he readies for what will likely be his one and only season in a Razorback uniform. Smith is only a small piece of a roster expected to contend for a national title under Calipari, though he's arguably the headlining individual on Calipari's third Arkansas team.

CBS college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein is one of many analysts who believes Smith's ceiling is sky-high.

"From talking to people, there is a lot of belief that he is going to be the best player in this freshman class next season," Rothstein said Tuesday on The Chuck and Bo Show. "I, like you guys, need to see him against college competition.

🏀 @JonRothstein has high expectations for Jordan Smith Jr. at Arkansas:



"There is a lot of belief that he is going to be the best player in this freshman class next season... There is a real belief that he is going to be one of the faces of the sport." pic.twitter.com/fEznKisStF — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) June 30, 2026

"I'm anxious to see him during Arkansas' foreign tour [in the Bahamas], which is not always the greatest barometer. But there is a real belief that he is going to be one of the faces of the sport."

Smith will play alongside fellow five stars Abdou Torre and JJ Andrews, as well as veterans in Cooper Bowser, Billy Richmond III and Jeremiah Wilkinson.

Arkansas has one of the most talented rosters in the country, and if Smith becomes the reliable guard he's expected to be, the Hogs could be one of the most dangerous teams in the nation come March.

"If you think about, this doesn't really directly correlate to Arkansas from a team perspective," Rothstein said of Smith. "And I'm not somebody who relies a lot on what somebody is going to be in the NBA draft, but this is a player some people believe could be on contention to be the top overall pick in the 2027 NBA draft."

That would make Smith the fifth No. 1 pick to be coach by Calipari at the college ranks, joining Derrick Rose, John Wall, Anthony David and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Arkansas Razorbacks signee Jordan Smith, Jr., during his recruiting visit to campus. | Arkansas Communications

"I'm not going to put [Smith] there to start the year because I always like to give way to people who have done it at this level before," Rothstein said. "But I'm expecting Jordan Smith to be right in the mix to be one of the best players in the SEC, and if you're one of the best players in the SEC, you're going to have a chance to be an All-American."

Smith, who signed with the Razorbacks at the No. 2 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, averaged averaged 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals per game while shooting 56% from the field, 37% from three-point range and 72% percent at the free throw line as a senior.

He led his Paul VI Catholic School team to both the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division I tournament championships last season.

On the grassroots circuit, Smith was a two-way standout, finishing No. 8 in scoring for Team Takeover in the Nike EYBL. He averaged over 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks per game.

It's safe to say that Razorback fans certainly wouldn't mind if Smith were to perform at a high enough level to be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft, even if that means he's only in Fayetteville for a single campaign.

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