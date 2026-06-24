BROOKLYN — Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff is the first of three Razorbacks off the board in the 2026 NBA Draft Tuesday night when he was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round.

Acuff's selection makes him the highest drafted player from Arkansas since 2023 when Anthony Black went No. 6 overall to the Orlando Magic.

He went into the night projected to be the first player from the Hogs taken following a phenomenal freshman year that saw him earn first team All-American honors, SEC Player of the Year, league freshman of the year, and SEC Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Likely his biggest accomplishment was becoming the first player to lead the SEC in points and assists since Pete Maravich in 1970.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) reacts after a basket during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

As a freshman, Acuff averaged over 24 points, six assists and three rebounds on 48% shooting from the field, 44% from three and 81% from free throw line.

His knack as a bucket getter and facilitator lifted the Razorbacks to a different level in the postseason by averaging an astonishing 30 points, seven assists and one steal across six postseason tournament games.

He led Arkansas to a victory over Vanderbilt for the SEC Tournament Championship and back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances.

Arguably his best performance of the season came in a double-overtime classic in Tuscaloosa against Alabama when he dropped 49 points on 16-of-27 from the floor, 6-of-10 from three and 11-of-12 from the free throw line. He also contributed with five rebounds, five assists and only one turnover in 50 minutes.

And don't forget, the 6-foot-2, 186 pound point guard did all of that on a bum ankle he sustained against Aubrn just four days prior.

During a media appearance on ESPN last week, Calipari made sure to warn NBA teams they will regret passing on superstar point guard.

"A great teammate. We all hear stuff. I'm around these kids, all they want to do is get better. They want to respect who's coaching them," Calipari told Colin Cowherd on The Herd. "And Darius Acuff, I'm telling you, there's going to be some guys regretting [not picking him.]

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari talks with guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during a time out against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"That's okay. That's okay. When he starts playing, you'll remember this conversation, and we're saying, 'You're going to regret not taking him.'"

Acuff is the latest in a growing list of coach John Calipari guards to be selected as lottery picks across his four decades in the college game. Former Kentucky stars Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, John Wall, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, De'Aaron Fox and Brandon Knight.

During his time at Memphis, Calipari helped Derrick Rose, Tyreke Evans, and Dajuan Wagner were each lotter picks from 2000-2009.

The 2026 NBA Draft will continue with its second round Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT from the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Coach Cal Reaction

There haven't been many times over the years that Calipari has missed out on watching one of his stars stroll across the stage to shake hands with the NBA Commissioner.

The second-year Razorbacks coach told the world Tuesday night that the Kings will be getting a "fierce competitor and winner" in Acuff.

With NBA Lottery pick and Sacramento Kings Guard Darius Acuff Jr!!! Congratulations to the entire family! The Kings are getting a fierce competitor and winner https://t.co/pk7T9H8e8b — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) June 24, 2026

Being drafted by Sacramento shouldn't come as a surprise either as most mock drafts pegged him at No. 7 overall since the beginning of the college basketball offseason. With so many connections to the franchise, the Kings' organization might be the perfect fit after all as General manager Scott Perry coached his father two decades ago at Eastern Kentucky.

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