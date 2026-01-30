Don't Let Razorbacks' Calipari Kid You, Kentucky Means More Than He Admits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Kentucky collide in what should be one of the most watched games on the docket Saturday evening as the two schools go head-to-head for the only time this season.

Bud Walton Arena should be filled to the brim with fans ready to string together a mini winning streak against the Wildcats. This is a rivalry that was expected to be one of the best in the country when Arkansas joined the SEC for the 1991-92 season.

While the early 1990s brought a series of close games with the Razorbacks edging out the Wildcats 4-3 from 1992 through the 1995 SEC Tournament Championship, the rivalry fizzled. Kentucky won 18 of the next 20 games, taking control of a series they now lead 15-36 all-time.

Means Something to Coach Cal

Arkansas coach John Calipari won't come out and say it, but this game certainly means something to him.

It probably meant a lot to him when he took his 1-6 SEC team to Rupp Arena and punched the Wildcats in the mouth repeatedly en route to a dominant 89-79 victory. This time around, the WIldcats are going to be the ones looking for blood after having their five-game winning streak snapped on the road following a 25-point loss to Vanderbilt.

Kentucky coach Mark Pope has struggled in spurts since that loss to Arkansas last season, going an inconsistent 24-12. He's posted more double-digit losses (four) in just a two-season span than any other Wildcats coach since 1985.

Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Pope directs his team against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

That list includes Calipari, Rick Pitino, Eddie Sutton, Tubby Smith and even Billy Gillispie.

Encouraging His Opponents

But Calipari, a man as honest as any coach, insists that Pope is doing a great job with the program while his back is against the wall. He knows how it feels to have the constant weight of high expectations weighing on his shoulders, much like Pope does now.

“They’re playing great,” Calipari said following Tuesday's win against Oklahoma. “Mark Pope’s done a great job. He is. For them to struggle, and for him to get them going, he’s the right guy for that job. He is.”

Calipari mentioned that LSU struggled, but made the game last weekend competitive with a healthy, complete roster together. Even Oklahoma played with a sense of urgency to get back in the NCAA Tournament discussion amid a deep SEC.

The Sooners played one of their most complete games of the season at home, nearly knocking off the Razorbacks in a familiar position Calipari says the Razorbacks were in last season.

His focus isn't on the rivalry, his time spent in Lexington, Kentucky or the relationships built over the years. Calipari's mind is on drawing up a game plan to get his team to the finish line, and the only way that's possible is to keep winning.

“What I would say, it’s the next game," Calipari said. We’re in a different position. We kind of flipped the switch [last season]. We got [Kentucky] pretty good, but we were 1-6 [in SEC play]. I didn’t care who it was. We needed to beat somebody. And now, the only significance of the game to me is we need to keep winning.”



The Razorbacks take the court against Saturday, Jan. 31 with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m. CT, and will air on ESPN.

