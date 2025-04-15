Former Florida State center gives Calipari, Razorback commitment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas finally received good news on the transfer portal front when Florida State transfer center Malique Ewin committed to the Razorbacks following his visit.
The 6-foot-11, 230 pound junior started all 30 games as one of the bright spots for a struggling Seminoles squad this season. He averaged 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block per game while leading all ACC players in field goal percentage at nearly 60% in 2024-25.
Ewin started his career at Ole Miss as a member of the 2022 class and was ranked as the No. 91 player overall, No. 16 center and No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. He bounced around a bit following his freshman year becoming the No. 3 prospect in the JUCO ranks at South Plains Community College.
Razorbacks coach John Calipari has a rich history of producing big men to the NBA throughout his career with top assistant Kenny Payne specializing in that area. Ewin will have an opportunity to continue expanding his game as a stretch big with proper handles and athleticism.
He remains engaged near the rim with an insanely high offensive usage rate for a post player at 26%. Ewin shows a willingness to fight for boards on either end of the court even when surrounded by three or more defenders.
Arkansas' roster will look a bit different next season as freshman guard Boogie Fland and junior forward Adou Thiero entered their names into the NBA Draft over the past week.
Croatian forward Zvonimir Ivisic entered the transfer portal and decided to play with his brother at Illinois days later, an obvious destination from the jump.
Bench pieces such as freshman Casmir Chavis and DII sharpshooter Melo Sanchez also entered the portal following the season after experiencing light usage in year one under Calipari.
With a crop of four true freshman signees coming in, including Darius Acuff, Meleek Thomas, Isaiah Sealy, and Karim Rtail, Calipari’s staff has six spots to work with should he choose to expand off last year's shortened roster
Calipari's staff have been in contact with two other post players out of the portal this offseason in Nick Pringle (South Carolina) and Eddie Lampkin (Syracuse). Neither player have made it to campus for a visit to this point.
2025-26 Razorbacks Roster
C Malique Ewin, Senior
PF Nick Pringle, Senior
F Trevon Brazile, Senior
F Adou Thiero, Senior
G DJ Wagner, Junior
F Karter Knox, Sophomore
G Billy Richmond, Sophomore
G Darius Acuff, Freshman
G Meleek Thomas, Freshman
F Isaiah Sealy, Freshman
F Kareem Rtail, Freshman
The Razorbacks have missed on several other targets this offseason including Keyshawn Hall (committed to Auburn), Morez Johnson (committed to Michigan), Yaxel Lendeborg (committed to Michigan) and San Francisco's Tyrone Riley who withdrew from the transfer portal last week.
Former North Carolina guard Ian Jackson entered his name into the portal last week which brought up the possibility Arkansas would be interested given he chose the Tar Heels after a lengthy battle with former coach Eric Musselman.
Although he hasn't visited Fayetteville at this moment, he has taken a pair of trips to USC and St. John's. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard averaged 12 points, three rebounds, and one assist per game for North Carolina this season.