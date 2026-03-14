Acuff's Big Night Lifts Razorbacks to Semifinals of SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It's incredible what 10 days of rest for a bum ankle can do for a player like Darius Acuff.

The Razorbacks' star guard accepted his coach's request to sit against Missouri and it certainly made a difference as Arkansas defeated Oklahoma 82-79 in the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Friday night.

Acuff started the game hot by showing off his three-level shot making ability with a three to start and a midrange jumper from the elbow to get the scoring started.

He scored 18 of Arkansas' first 24 points and kept the Razorbacks afloat throughout the first hallf against an Oklahoma team fighting for its NCAA Tournament lives. In the biggest of moments, Acuff was called upon for big time shot making and once again delivered when it mattered most.

Arguably the biggest play of the night came with less than 30 seconds to go on an inbounds set on the baseline. Acuff, who usually will initiate, Calipari decided to switch it up with trusted veteran guard DJ Wagner finding his freshman teammate for a quick release fadeaway jumper to extend the Razorbacks' lead to four, 79-75.

"I've had a bunch of [great guards]," Arkansas coach John Calipari told ESPN during his postgame interview. "Now, [Acuff] has a winners mentality. Even keeled like Shai Gilgeous-Alexender was. I'm being hard on him and he accepts it. He has to make the plays. What he's done and how he's done it. He's unselfish but he can makes shots."

Trevon Brazile was the only other Razorback in double figures, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and tw

Darius Acuff.



Big time talent.



Top 5 draft pick.



37 points

11-21 FG

5-9 3PT

10-12 FT pic.twitter.com/ug5Xjfls5l — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) March 14, 2026

Taking Care of Business

Acuff deserves his flowers for his historical 37-point performance, but his teammates came alive in the second half when he needed them most.

Whether it was Malique Ewin pulling down offensive boards, Brazile's shot blocking ability, Meleek Thomas coming alive in the second half from three or Billy Richmond gritting his was through contact for buckets, this Arkansas team fought to the end.

With the opportunity to jump a seed line in front of the Razorbacks, they could've overlooked Oklahoma in similar fashion as Alabama may have dismissed Ole Miss. The Sooners were playing with unmatched energy and effort to avoid going home.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari talks with guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during a time out against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Oklahoma dominated Arkansas throughout the first half on the glass. However, the Razorbacks were able to adjust and ultimately edging the Sooners on the boards 37-36, including 13-11 on offensive rebounds.

And when Arkansas hit big shots such as Acuff's with less than 30 seconds remaining, Oklahoma found ways to respond with Nigel Pack, Tae Davis or Derrion Reid.

"First of all, every team that had the byes struggled," Calipari said. "We knew, we talked about it. Didn't matter if it was three games in three days. Now, we'll play [Ole Miss] that will be playing its fourth game in four days."

The Razorbacks will be presented a major test against an Ole Miss Rebels squad looking to play the role of spoiler and steal a bid from an unsuspecting NCAA Tournament bubble team.

Chris Beard's team is playing with its hair on fire for 40 minutes a night to right the ship of what was a very disappointing regular season.

Calipari is aware of how the Rebels have played this week, and more than likely understands the implications a loss in the semifinals will mean for what seed line his Arkansas team will be placed on.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari reacts to a call against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

In the back of his mind, maybe there's a thought that "fatigue makes cowards of us all."

That's a phrase former Arkansas coach Nolan Richardson used when describing his "40 Minutes of Hell" system that won the Razorbacks their lone National Championship. Perhaps, the Razorbacks highly efficient offensive system can beat Ole Miss into submission Saturday afternoon.

The Razorbacks will return to the floor Saturday afternoon against Ole Miss in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament with tipoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT in Nashville.

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