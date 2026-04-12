Future Razorbacks Flash Impact in Nike Hoop Summit Showcase

PORTLAND, Ore. — Razorback fans have gotten used to staying up late to watch basketball on the West Coast, and were treated to another showcase as two future Arkansas freshmen put on a show.

No. 2 overall prospect Jordan Smith, Jr. (Team USA) and fellow 5-star Abdou Toure (Team World) faced off for national pride Saturday night, with USA squeaking out an overtime victory 102-100.

Steady Presence, Late Heroics by Smith

Smith didn't have to dominate the ball to make an impact Saturday night, but he delivered exactly what was needed for his team to pull out the win. He finished with 13 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes of action.

The Gatorade National Player of the Year displayed a level of pace and poise in a game filled with next level talent. While Smith didn’t hunt shots or force his own offense, there were issues with decision making early on, but that can be expected in an all-star game setting where teams lack necessary chemistry.

He ultimately played within Team USA's structure and picked his poison when opportunities presented themselves such as his drive to the basket that nearly sealed the game.

Smith doesn't only impact the game with his offensive ability. He possesses a high leaping ability for someone only 6-foot-2 who can attack the glass and alter shots all over the court.

He can lockdown as a defender anywhere on the floor with an ability to impose a single-man trap. His understanding of angles on the court allows him to disrupt flow and force turnovers in some cases on consecutive possessions.

There's not a setting where Smith appears uncomfortable, instead he's separating himself from the pack as the best overall player in his class. One trait that Arkansas coach John Calipari wants from his star guards is knowing how to keep their foot on an opponents throat until the end, which is exactly how Team USA won its ninth consecutive Nike Hoops Summit victory over Team World.

Smith's performance only reinforced what type of player Arkansas is getting next season to replace production from All-American point guard Darius Acuff. He's not only a scorer but can capably put the team on his back and wheel them to victory.

Toure de Portland

While Toure's first few minutes of action were quiet, he asserted himself in an impactful way for Team World. Despite the loss, his performance might have solidified him as one of the more exciting options on the wing in next season's crop of freshman.

Toure, born in Guinea, was a steady option on either end of the floor and finished with 19 points, six rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes. He made 8-of-13 field goal attempts, 2-of-3 beyond the arc and 1-of-2 at the free throw line.

His frenetic energy combined with being at the right place at the best time led to him putting Team World ahead with five straight points in the final two minutes of regulation.

I don’t think Arkansas fans are ready for the level of talent they’re getting in Abdou Toure.



Such an absurd athlete with ridiculous defensive tools + play finishing skill. Toure will be stamped as a T10 guy for me in ‘27. pic.twitter.com/suvp6A9ACB — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) April 12, 2026

The two-time Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year hasn't received near the hype many others in his class have received, but has been one of the biggest risers in recent months. Toure entered the new year rated as a 4-star at No. 37 overall but forced evaluators to push him to No. 26 at 247Sports with an expanded skillset on both ends of the court.

Toure's identity no longer lies in his explosive slashing ability and exceptional vertical leap to rock the rims. He has become a quality two-way prospect capable of doing all the small things it takes to win.

He is further along in his development at this stage than Billy Richmond III was which could help him contend for an immediate role in the Razorbacks' rotation upon his arrival.

Potential Hog Targets Impress

Team World 7-foot center Miikka Muurinen put on a show in the paint, living up to his nickname of "Slim Jesus" in the open floor. The Finland native finished the game with 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 15 minutes of action.

Muurinen made 5-of-7 shot attempts from the floor, including an impressive lob from West Virginia signee Miles Sadler.

Top Canadian prospect Miles Sadler with the lob to Miika Muurinen at the Nike Hoop Summit 🇨🇦🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/nJVe9aMhGV — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) April 12, 2026

Fellow Arkansas target, Paul Osaruyi put his physicality on display as a 5-star center and No. 4 player in the 2027 class. The Canadian native finished the night with 11 points, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 27 minutes of action.

Osaruyi was the most impactful player during his time on the floor for Team World with a team-high +19 point differential. While he was among the youngest players on either roster, Osaruyi proved he belonged as he showed he is unafraid in the post and understands how to play above the rim.

Catch the highlights from Saturday's Nike Hoops Summit below: