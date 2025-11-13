How Razorbacks got four-star wing Abdou Toure to sign with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Both of Arkansas’ 2026 basketball commits are officially on board after four-star wing Abdou Toure signed with the Razorbacks on Wednesday.
The West Haven, Conn., native joined fellow commit JJ Andrews as part of the first full recruiting class under coach John Calipari.
The program announced Toure’s signing on its official X account, confirming what had been expected since he committed in early October. Arkansas beat out several programs, including Providence and UConn, to land the versatile 6-foot-5 senior from Notre Dame High School in Connecticut.
Toure averaged 25.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game last season. His strong performance earned him Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year honors. His production and athleticism helped make him one of the most sought-after players in his class.
Toure announced his commitment to Arkansas on Oct. 3 during a ceremony at his high school. He told Rivals that Calipari’s track record and honesty played key roles in his decision.
“I picked Arkansas because I love what coach Cal is about and to be part of a team with a real shot at winning a national championship,” Toure said. “I trust the coaches because they’re straight up with me and have a solid plan for how to help me get better and help me become the best player I can become.”
For Calipari, known for developing NBA-ready players during his tenure at Kentucky, the commitment continues his approach to building Arkansas around high-level talent that fits his system. The signing of both Toure and Andrews signals a strong foundation for the 2026 class.
Toure’s decision reflects Calipari’s growing recruiting influence in Fayetteville. Arkansas’ early success with the 2026 class shows that the Razorbacks remain a major national presence in the recruiting landscape.
In a previous interview with On3, Toure discussed how his game has grown and what he models it after.
“I’d say my game has developed into being stronger, being able to put the ball on the floor more, and really consistent shooting,” he said. “I can really do everything and try to win. That’s all I do, try to win the game.”
Toure added that he studies NBA stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards for inspiration.
“I really watch a lot of Shai and Ant Edwards. I watch Ant Edwards with his mentality and his physicality, the way he gets to the rim, the way he finishes above the rim. And Shai, with his pace.”
That combination of skill and attitude aligns with Calipari’s player development model, which emphasizes versatility and competitiveness. Toure’s commitment gives Arkansas a player who can attack the rim, handle the ball, and defend multiple positions — traits that fit Calipari’s transition offense and aggressive defensive philosophy.
According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Toure is rated as the No. 31 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 14 small forward nationally, and the top player in Connecticut. His signing, along with Andrews, gives Arkansas early momentum in recruiting under Calipari, whose presence has already boosted the program’s profile with national recruits.
Both Toure and Andrews project as cornerstone pieces for the Razorbacks’ future roster, bringing a mix of scoring, athleticism, and leadership to a team expected to remain competitive in the Southeastern Conference.
Toure’s high school success and national reputation indicate he could play an early role once he arrives in Fayetteville.
While Calipari will continue to target elite talent across multiple classes, the addition of Toure provides an example of the type of player he wants to build around — skilled, driven, and team-oriented.
Key takeaways
- Abdou Toure officially signed with Arkansas, joining JJ Andrews in the 2026 class under John Calipari.
- Toure was the 2024 Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year and ranked No. 31 nationally by Rivals.
- He models his game after NBA stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards and values Calipari’s coaching approach.