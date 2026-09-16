How Will Hogs Youthful Basketball Roster Hold Up Against Older Teams in NIL, 5-in-5 Rule?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jordan Smith Jr. enters his freshman year with a lot of hype. The reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year headlines an Arkansas Razorback roster filled with young talent. Calipari is betting that his elite high school recruiting can still work in the age of NIL, when he's not stumping for the Protect College Sports Act.

Smith spoke to the Razorback Daily during a film room session about his approach ahead of the season. It was interesting to hear what the young two-way guard had to say about playing older competition over the summer.

He recounted that against The Bahamas he was chirping about a steal when the guard in his mid-20s claimed his team had "kids" on the team. He was taken aback. His own team was full of high school kids.

Calipari aims to land one of the nation’s top recruits this weekend during his official visit to Fayetteville. https://t.co/l0eejv3mQc — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) September 15, 2026

The average age of the Razorbacks' squad is 18.6 years. This young team is an outlier in college backetball. Last year's Sweet 16 teams had an average age of 21.6 years. Auburn's team was 23.2 years old on average.

It stands to reason that Calipari will face operational and technical issues early in the season. Of course, just make the tournament is his mantra. By March, the Razorbacks should be humming.

But it's also useful to consider that teams returning several starters have a higher baseline of chemistry and scheme knownledge. While the Razorbacks are learning to play together, other teams could be developing the type of chemistry that brings home a title.

Arkansas coach John Calipari and junior wing Billy Richmond III work out together during the offseason. | Razorbacks Men's Basketball, Twitte

There is only so much benefit a team can derive from exhibition games and offseason practices. Players need to play meaningful games to understand each others' games.

Of course, Calipari has been doing this a long time at this point. If anyone can navigate this situation with the aplomb required, it's probably Coach Cal. But as would-be pros return to college for a better paycheck, his formula may be harder to execute than ever.

Billy Richmond III and the few upperclassmen will have a lot on their plate in the leadership category.

Talking to Zimmerman, Smith referred to another player making a play against him as "trying to take my pride away." That's the fire needed to push the Razorbacks team back into the Final Four. Can it do it with youth and athleticism?

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