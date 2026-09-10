No. 2 Prospect Keeps Razorbacks in Race as Seven-Team Battle Takes Shape

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and coach John Calipari received good news on the recruiting trail on Thursday as the nation's No. 2 overall prospect in power forward CJ Rosser trimmed his list of suitors to seven, which includes the Razorbacks.

Arkansas will be going up against the likes of North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville, USC, Miami and North Carolina State for Rosser's services, all of which he will be taking official visits this fall.

He'll head to his homestate of North Carolina this weekend to visit with UNC and new coach Mike Malone followed by NC State (9/16), Miami (9.25), Arkansas (9/28), Kentucky (10/1), USC (10/4) and Louisville (10/22).

2027 five-star CJ Rosser has cut his list to seven schools, @KayserHoops reports.



The 6-foot-10 forward has also scheduled visits to all seven programs 👀 https://t.co/E2TLCncbpQ pic.twitter.com/UPwEKVtbrl — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) September 10, 2026

But Razorback fans should at least like their place in his recruitment since Calipari seems refocused on prioritizing talented freshmen than putting all his eggs into the basket when it comes to the transfer portal.

The Southeastern Prep star previously taken unofficial visits on the campuses of Kentucky, North Carolina and Louisville, but Arkansas remained in heavy contact with the versatile forward since the jump and has a chance to make up some serious ground midway through Rosser's tour.

Calipari has a strong history of targeting elite big men throughout his career, including his first "big'un" in Marcus Camby back in the early 1990s at UMass. He helped establish the Minutemen as national title contenders, helping the program to its first-and-only Final Four appearance in 1996.

Still to this day, NBA stars such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebeyo, and Julius Randle remain stalwarts for their respective franchises after joining Calipari in college at Kentucky.

That level of success has to speak to guys like Rosser, who is a gifted athlete in transition, mobility for his size and tremendous length with a 7-foot-3 wingspan. While he still lacks in overall size, being in a Division I level strength program will allow him to flourish due to his raw tools in the paint.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari during exhibition matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

The 6-foot-10, 170 pound forward is currently ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the country, No. 1 at his position and No. 2 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports 2027 recruiting rankings.

During EYBL play this summer, Rosser was a bit inconsistent for Team United but still produced in a big way by averaging 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists on 37% from the field, 18% from three, and 71% at the free throw line.

It's worth noting that he did shoot 33% from beyond the arc during his junior season at Southeastern and 37% against international competition in FIBA U17 play.

His raw talent and athleticism speaks volumes even if his shooting percentages from the summer may not jump off the page, but that's also why his upside makes him such an intriguing prospect. And it also shows off his natural development since emerging on the prep scene a few years ago.

The ability to stretch the floor as a positionless scorer and three-level shooter opens up driving lanes not only for teammates, but himself to put the ball on the floor and get to the hoop.

Rosser already already possesses the length, mobility and perimeter skill set that Calipari likes have in his big men. The next step will be adding strength in order to compete daily against high-major competition.

The Razorbacks will have ground to make up against programs closer to home, but getting Rosser to Fayetteville gives Calipari an opportunity to show why Arkansas should remain in the race long after his seven-stop tour ends next month.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.