Inside the Stat That Could Determine Arkansas vs. Arizona in Sweet 16

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Arkansas Razorbacks basketball program continues to trend upward with its fifth appearance in the Sweet 16 over the past six seasons.

Second-year coach John Calipari led his team south to California to begin game planning for an Arizona Wildcats team that has been among the most consistent in the country this season.

Coach Tommy Lloyd's men notched 34 wins this season, which is the best mark of his five-year tenure. However, the Sweet 16 round has been his kryptonite as his Wildcats have fallen short of the Elite Eight on three occasions.

His teams have lost to Houston (2022), Clemson (2024), and Duke (2025) with each loss coming by an average of eight points.

Arkansas Razorbacks Darius Acuff against Hawaii in NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Sharp in Second Half

The second half is where games are won or lost.

Which coach can make the adjustments to stop mismatches? Who responds after taking a haymaker that leads to a timeout?

When looking at Arizona's full body of work, the Wildcats hold a +8.4 point margin in the second half. But over the previous three postseason games going back to the Big 12 Tournament, Lloyd's team is only getting by with a +3.3 point margin.

One of the more interesting tidbits is Arizona averages a +9.33 point margin across 18 games against NCAA Tournament teams.

Arkansas has played 20 such games this season and holds a +4.1 point margin and that comes with a couple of double-digit routs on the road against No. 1 seed Florida, No. 8 seed Georgia and a pair of nine-point losses to No. 1 seed Duke and No. 2 seed Houston on a neutral floor.

Arkansas has been slightly better than its competition in the second half at a +0.75 point margin in the second half alone. The Razorbacks have only posted a couple of blunders in that period such as Florida (-14), Alabama (-10).

In a handful of neutral site games against NCAA Tournament competition, Arkansas trailed Duke (-3), and Houston (-1). Calipari's Hogs pulled away in the second half against Texas Tech (+13) in Dallas at the American Airlines Center.

Arkanas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile puts up a shot against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

The Razorbacks held a three-point halftime lead in a tough road environment against Michigan State back in November. But the Breslin Center proved to be a six-point home court advantage in the second half for the Spartans.

That type of environment is unlikely to be replicated in San Jose, but Arizona’s fan base is expected to travel well for a chance at its first Elite Eight since 2015.

The Razorbacks’ experience in high-level neutral site games could become a factor against Arizona. They’ve already navigated late-game situations against top competition on similar stages, which could prove valuable if the margin tightens after halftime.

That experience has come against a wide range of opponents and styles. From physical games against Houston to up-tempo stretches against Duke and Texas Tech, Arkansas has been forced to adjust on the fly in ways that mirror what it will see against Arizona.

Those games have not always resulted in wins, but they have provided a blueprint for Calipari to understand how his Razorbacks respond when possessions become more strategic in the final moments

Arizona presents a different challenge with its efficiency and ability to control tempo, but the Wildcats’ recent second-half dip suggests there may be opportunities if Arkansas can stay within striking distance.

Arizona Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lloyd’s group has still produced at a high level over the course of the season, yet his team's narrowing margin in recent postseason play shows how quickly advantages can shrink against tournament teams.

If the game follows that pattern, Arkansas’ ability to execute in late-game situations on neutral floors could ultimately shape the outcome.

The Razorbacks have already been tested in those moments throughout the season, and that familiarity could become a factor if the Sweet 16 game is decided in the final minutes.

Arizona’s ability to control tempo and execute late gives it the edge in what projects as a tight second-half NCAA Tournament game.

Prediction: Arizona 93, Arkansas 86

Tip-off for Arkansas Sweet 16 game against Arizona at the SAP Center in San Jose is set for 8:45 p.m. CT and will air nationally on CBS.

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