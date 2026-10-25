JJ Andrews Shows His Value Beyond Scoring in Arkansas’ Win Over Gonzaga

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JJ Andrews did more than put points on the board in Arkansas’ first exhibition game. The freshman wing helped the Razorbacks regain control against Gonzaga with his rebounding, timely shooting and second-half production in a 76-72 victory Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Andrews finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, narrowly missing a double-double as No. 12 Arkansas rallied past No. 15 Gonzaga. He scored eight points and collected seven rebounds in the second half, contributing on both ends as the Razorbacks overcame an early deficit and held off a late Gonzaga push.

JJ HAS WAITED 18 YEARS FOR THIS. HE'S FINALLY HOME. 🏠



10 PTS | 9 REB pic.twitter.com/10Qwq5NCXh — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) October 24, 2026

The performance offered an early look at how Andrews can influence games without needing to lead Arkansas in scoring.

The Razorbacks struggled to find consistent offensive rhythm early, allowing Gonzaga to build a 36-26 lead with 2:14 remaining in the first half. Arkansas responded with a 9-0 run to close the half, cutting the deficit to 36-35 before halftime.

Arkansas then opened the second half with another 9-0 run, turning the momentum into an 18-0 stretch that carried across the break. The Razorbacks eventually built an 11-point advantage, using improved defensive pressure and timely baskets to take control.

Andrews became more productive as the game progressed. His eight second-half points helped Arkansas maintain its advantage, while his seven rebounds in the period gave the Razorbacks another presence on the glass during a physical matchup with the Bulldogs.

His biggest offensive contribution came after Gonzaga had started to work its way back into the game. With Arkansas holding a narrow lead, Andrews knocked down a 3-pointer, followed by another from Billy Richmond III on the next possession. The consecutive baskets helped give the Razorbacks breathing room and slowed Gonzaga’s momentum.

The sequence illustrated the value of having players who can make shots when the game begins to tighten. Arkansas had built a comfortable lead, but Gonzaga continued to threaten, eventually trimming the deficit to two points late in the second half.

Arkansas needed contributions from across its rotation to finish the job. Richmond led the Razorbacks with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while freshman Davion Thompson added 12 points and hit a crucial 3-pointer in the final minutes. Andrews and Miikka Muurinen each scored 10 points.

Andrews’ rebounding was just as important to his overall performance as his scoring. His nine boards were second on the team; Cooper Bowser led the team with a total of 10 rebounds.

The numbers came against a Gonzaga team that still found success inside. The Bulldogs outrebounded Arkansas 52-47 and outscored the Razorbacks 36-22 in the paint, showing that Arkansas has areas to address before the regular season begins. Andrews’ activity on the glass was nevertheless a positive sign in a game where second chances and physical play mattered.

7 points for No. 7! 🔥



JJ becomes the 7th Razorback with 7+ points tonight. 🎰 pic.twitter.com/5iv0wFnTo0 — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) October 24, 2026

The exhibition also gave Arkansas a chance to test its rotation against a nationally ranked opponent before the games begin to count. The Razorbacks did not play a clean game throughout, but their response after falling behind showed the importance of sustaining energy and finding different ways to contribute.

For Andrews, the performance was a useful foundation. He scored efficiently enough to reach double figures, made a timely perimeter shot and stayed active on the boards, particularly after halftime. Those contributions can help Arkansas even on nights when other players carry the larger scoring load.

Arkansas will return to Bud Walton Arena Wednesday, Oct. 28, for its second exhibition against Memphis. The Razorbacks will have another opportunity to build chemistry and sharpen their execution before opening the regular season.

Andrews’ outing against Gonzaga gave Arkansas an encouraging example of the kind of all-around production it can use as the season approaches.