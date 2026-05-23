Lynx vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, May 23
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The Chicago Sky upset the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, and now the two teams will face each other in a rematch on Saturday afternoon. Since that first meeting, the Lynx cruised past Toronto, and the Sky lost by 10 points to Dallas.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Saturday's matinee rematch.
Lynx vs. Sky Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Lynx -2.5 (-110)
- Sky +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx -142
- Sky +120
Total
- 166.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Lynx vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 23
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS/Paramount+
- Lynx record: 3-2
- Sky record: 3-2
Lynx vs. Sky Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Emese Hof, C - Game Time Decision
- Dorka Juhasz, F - Out
- Emma Cechova, F - Out for Season
- Napheesa Collier, F - Out
Sky Injury Report
- Maddy Westbeld, F - Out
- Azura Stevens, F - Out
- DiJonai Carrington, G - Out
- Courtney Vandersloot, G- Out
- Rickea Jackson, F - Out for Season
Lynx vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Skylar Diggins UNDER 15.5 Points (-102)
With Rickea Jackson now out for the season, Skylar Diggins is going to do her best to fill her shoes, but I think she's going to struggle on the scoreboard on Saturday afternoon. Diggins averages 3.8 three-point shots per game, but now she has to face a Lynx team that allows their opponents to shoot just 28.7% from beyond the arc. The Lynx are also sixth in the league in defensive rating. Diggins didn't play in the first meeting between these two teams, but I think she'll stay UNDER her points total when she suits up in the rematch.
Lynx vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
The Sky were already a middling team in the WNBA, and now, with their plethora of injuries, most notable the season-ending injury to Rickea Jackson, they aren't going to have much to offer to keep pace with the Lynx in this rematch.
The Lynx are sixth in the WNBA in net rating at +6.1, and the Sky are at +2.7 but continue to tumble with Jackson sidelined.
I'll bet on Minnesota to avenge its loss from last weekend.
Pick: Lynx -2.5 (-110) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets