Lynx vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, May 23

The Chicago Sky upset the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, and now the two teams will face each other in a rematch on Saturday afternoon. Since that first meeting, the Lynx cruised past Toronto, and the Sky lost by 10 points to Dallas.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Saturday's matinee rematch.

Lynx vs. Sky Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx -2.5 (-110)

Sky +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lynx -142

Sky +120

Total

166.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Lynx vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 23

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBS/Paramount+

Lynx record: 3-2

Sky record: 3-2

Lynx vs. Sky Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

Emese Hof, C - Game Time Decision

Dorka Juhasz, F - Out

Emma Cechova, F - Out for Season

Napheesa Collier, F - Out

Sky Injury Report

Maddy Westbeld, F - Out

Azura Stevens, F - Out

DiJonai Carrington, G - Out

Courtney Vandersloot, G- Out

Rickea Jackson, F - Out for Season

Lynx vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet

Skylar Diggins UNDER 15.5 Points (-102)

With Rickea Jackson now out for the season, Skylar Diggins is going to do her best to fill her shoes, but I think she's going to struggle on the scoreboard on Saturday afternoon. Diggins averages 3.8 three-point shots per game, but now she has to face a Lynx team that allows their opponents to shoot just 28.7% from beyond the arc. The Lynx are also sixth in the league in defensive rating. Diggins didn't play in the first meeting between these two teams, but I think she'll stay UNDER her points total when she suits up in the rematch.

Lynx vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

The Sky were already a middling team in the WNBA, and now, with their plethora of injuries, most notable the season-ending injury to Rickea Jackson, they aren't going to have much to offer to keep pace with the Lynx in this rematch.

The Lynx are sixth in the WNBA in net rating at +6.1, and the Sky are at +2.7 but continue to tumble with Jackson sidelined.

I'll bet on Minnesota to avenge its loss from last weekend.

Pick: Lynx -2.5 (-110) via DraftKings

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