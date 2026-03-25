John Calipari's Private Message to Each Razorback Before Arizona

Before Arkansas tips off against Arizona, John Calipari made sure his players knew exactly how he felt about them.

Earlier this week, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame coach sat down with each of his Razorbacks — not to critique them, not to break down film — but to empower them. It wasn't about X's and O's. It was about belief.

"I've got really good players and all I've got to do is convince them that they deserve it," Calipari said Tuesday during a "Pat McAfee Show" appearance.

"I had individual meetings [Monday] to hug them and say, 'I just want you to know how proud I am and how much I appreciate [you]. This is going to go so fast — all the rest of these games — that I may not get a chance to give you a hug and tell you I appreciate you. Just in this stage, be who you are and go forth.'"

The Hogs (28-8) will face the West Region's No. 1 seed Arizona (34-2) on Thursday at 8:45 p.m. at SAP Center in San Jose in what figures to be one of the most compelling Sweet 16 matchups of the tournament.

A Formidable Wildcat Challenge

Arkansas won't have it easy. Arizona brings one of the nation's most complete rosters to the floor, featuring a dynamic backcourt duo in Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley complemented by a frontcourt that includes Koa Peat, Motiejus Krivas, Ivan Kharchenkov and Tobe Awaka.

That's a group that can punish smaller teams on both ends.

The Wildcats are also riding the nation's second-longest winning streak at 11 games. Their only two losses this season came within a five-day span and by a combined 7 points — a road defeat at Kansas and an overtime loss to Texas Tech.

Those aren't the types of losses that suggest vulnerability; they're the kinds that prove a team is battle-tested.

Calipari doesn't shy away from acknowledging what Arizona brings to the table. He's well aware the Wildcats have earned the respect they've received all season.

He's also making sure his team doesn't let that respect turn into fear.

While the Razorbacks must have contingency plans to handle Arizona's size and physicality, Calipari pointed out the equation runs both ways.

Arizona has to game-plan for an Arkansas squad that's averaging 90.3 points per game — not exactly an opponent any defense wants to face in a win-or-go-home situation.

"They're their way," Calipari said. "We play how we play. Let's be our best and hope it's good enough. We don't need to try to be somebody else."

That philosophy has guided Arkansas all season and it's one Calipari isn't abandoning now just because the opponent carries a No. 1 seed.

"If you want players to be empowered, they gotta know that there's a commitment to the players. We have that at Arkansas and you have that at High Point."



— .@RazorbackMBB head coach John Calipari pic.twitter.com/VTEZhEPnZY — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 22, 2026

Tournament Full of Experienced Voices

This year's NCAA Tournament has become something of a showcase for coaching longevity. Calipari is part of a notable theme — experienced coaches navigating their programs deep into March.

He's joined in the Sweet 16 by Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Houston's Kelvin Sampson, St. John's' Rick Pitino, Purdue's Matt Painter and Tennessee's Rick Barnes. Between them, that group has a combined 77 Sweet 16 appearances.

There's also a strong contingent of younger, well-established coaches still making noise in the second weekend — U-Conn's Dan Hurley and Michigan's Dusty May among them.

The veteran presence this year is hard to ignore.

Calipari has been in contact with some of those peers throughout the tournament and says there's a shared understanding among that group that goes beyond strategy.

"I'm giving my opinions, but you've got to have some 40-year-olds giving their opinions of where they want this game to go," Calipari said. "[The older coaches] all have respect for each other. Tommy Izzo and I've talked throughout the tournament. [Gonzaga's] Mark Few and I've talked throughout the tournament. When you're talking to that group of guys, we've all been through the same kind of stuff … and we also are not afraid to hold kids accountable. We're not afraid to make kids uncomfortable."

That has been Calipari's approach throughout his career.

Thursday night will be another test of whether that balance can carry a team past a program that many consider the nation's best.

John Calipari says he has really good players and met with guys individually this week:



“Let’s be our best and hope it’s good enough. We don’t need to try and be somebody else.”



(Via @PatMcAfeeShow)

pic.twitter.com/ELEdq7TkMh — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) March 24, 2026

One Game, One Chance

Calipari knows belief has to start at the top, and he's embraced what he called a "cheerleader" role — keeping his players confident and engaged from the bench throughout the game.

In a single-elimination tournament where momentum shifts fast and one bad stretch can end a season, that sideline energy matters.

And it's the single-elimination format itself that gives Calipari and the Hogs genuine reason for optimism.

In a best-of-seven or best-of-three series, a heavy favorite might find ways to wear a lesser opponent down over time. But that's not how March works.

"There is not best-of-three. It is one game," Calipari said. "Nothing else matters [with] what you did or what's ahead. It only matters what goes on.

"We're playing a team in Arizona … everybody knows they may be the best team in the country. But it's one game. Let's go play and see what happens."

For the Razorbacks, that's the whole point.

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