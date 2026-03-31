Why Jordan Smith Jr. Built to Thrive as Arkansas Razorbacks' Next Star

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari's magic remains alive and well after producing one of the best guards in his Hall of Fame coaching career in Darius Acuff this season.

His list of accolades is remarkable with SEC Player of the Year honors, National Player of the Year finalist, most points scored by a freshman in his first three NCAA Tournament games, SEC Tournament MVP, first team All-SEC and unanimous first team All-American.

Acuff was sensational as a freshman with a stretch of 23 games scoring at least 17 points from the start of SEC play through the end of Arkansas season, averaging over 26 points, seven assists, and three rebounds on 48% from the field and 44% from three point range.

Arkansas Razorbacks recruit Jordan Smith with coach John Calipari during weekend official visit in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Calipari's first two seasons have ended in Sweet 16 appearances, and his next guard will have the toughest act to follow.

Five-star McDonald's All-American and Gatorade National Player of the Year Jordan Smith, Jr. will be on campus this summer, and will make it to campus later this summer as the No.2 prospect in the nation and second-best player to ever sign with the Razorbacks behind Nick Smith, Jr. in 2022.

Smith comes to Arkansas with expectations as Calipari's next great one-and-done freshman and is built much differently than Acuff or Meleek Thomas. While he is reportedly only 6-foot-2, he still brings plenty of length to the court with a wingspan of 6-foot-9.

Physically, Smith is chiseled and built like a tank, which helps him get downhill to absorb contact while creating separation to get to the rim. He can rise over taller defenders by adjusting his shot midair and still get it to fall.

Paul VI Panthers guard Jordan Smith (23) dunks the ball during the fourth quarter of the City of Palms Classic first round game against the Garfield Heights Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a shot maker, Smith is a true three level scorer who has continued to develop throughout his high school career. During Nike EYBL play, he averaged over 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block across 19 games.

He drilled an impressive 57.1% of his attempts from the field, but made only 8-of-31 shots from three-point range (26%) and 67% from the free throw line, which are two areas that must be improved upon his arrival to Fayetteville.

Likely the biggest question will be whether Smith will be utilized in an on-ball or off-ball role as a scoring guard. He doesn't force things on the offensive end by using a methodical approach with the ball in his hands and rarely commits turnovers.

That type of physicality also benefits his greatest asset of all that can translate to college the best and it's his ability to defend. He can guard multiple positions with his length, attack the boards on either end, block shots of taller players and uses craftiness to pick an opposing guard's pocket to get out in the open floor in transition.

He is an unselfish teammate when watching his tape, offering a vast skillset that engages teammates with the use of floor vision and always seems to be locked in on both ends of the court.

Everything about Smith points to a player capable of handling the demands that come with playing college basketball in a program with high expectations at Arkansas under Calipari.

His physical tools, defensive versatility and evolving offensive game give him a chance to make an immediate impact the moment he steps on campus. Though he isn't as pure of a shooter, Smith is someone who can do everything at a high level and still impact the game as a scorer.

If his perimeter shooting takes the next step and he continues to play within himself, Smith will have every opportunity to thrive in Calipari's efficient offensive system.

For a program built around elite guard play, that’s exactly what comes next for a talented guard such as Smith.

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