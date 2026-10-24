Jordan Smith Jr. Helped Off Court After Going Down In Exhibition Vs Gonzaga

UPDATE: Smith returned to the game with 5:53 remaining.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas freshman guard Jordan Smith Jr. went down with an injury and was helped back to the locker room by UA athletic training staff during Saturday's exhibition vs No. 15 Gonzaga inside Bud Walton Arena.

With Arkansas leading 50-39 with 13 minutes to play, Smith fell to the floor after contact with Gonzaga's Nathan De Sousa on a fast break. No foul was called, much to the ire of Smith, head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas crowd.

Jordan Smith Jr. went down after getting bumped on a fast break. No foul call. He was down and surrounded by training staff. Helped off the floor by trainers and into the locker room. — Samuel Stubbs (@SamMageeStubbs) October 24, 2026

Smith initially looked for help getting back up before wincing in pain and grabbing for his right leg. The injury appeared to be to his right knee.

Smith did not put any weight on the leg as he was helped back to the locker room. The highly touted freshman from Washington, D.C., did not score in Saturday's game on 0-7 shooting from the field but had two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 18 minutes of action.

Smith returned to the bench with 9:15 to go during another timeout while forward Miikka Muurinen was being helped the bench by the training staff. Muurinen walked back to the locker room with the help of trainers but put weight on both of his legs.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) and subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest news.