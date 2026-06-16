Austria vs. Jordan—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Austria and Jordan head to Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium to kick off their World Cup campaigns as Tuesday ticks over into Wednesday.

Argentina are the overwhelming favorites to win Group J, but the qualification spots behind them remain up for grabs and Austria will fancy itself as a possible candidate to finish second. As a result, victory here is almost crucial.

Jordan, meanwhile, will be making its World Cup debut here. A spirited showing is the top priority for Jamal Sellami’s side, but dreams of sneaking through to the knockout stages likely hinge on getting any sort of positive result in this game.

Austria vs. Jordan Score Prediction

Returning Austrians Roar to Victory

Austria will expect a comfortable victory. | Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Austria, led by Ralf Rangnick, is back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998, and the players will expect to celebrate that occasion with victory here.

Don’t let Austria’s 28-year absence fool you. This is not an underdog, but rather a dark horse capable of causing problems for a number of Europe’s best sides. A deep run this summer may be a step too far, but Austria will be no pushover.

Jordan’s aspirations are by no means so lofty. Just reaching the World Cup is an accomplishment for these players, who will be focused on trying to avoid a bruising defeat.

The Rangnick Factor: Rangnick has transformed Austrian soccer since his arrival in 2022. Players and fans could hardly have more support for him if they tried, and that unity should work wonders for the team.

Rangnick has transformed Austrian soccer since his arrival in 2022. Players and fans could hardly have more support for him if they tried, and that unity should work wonders for the team. Jordan’s Lack of Star Power: The harsh reality for Jordan is this group of players have very little experience at anything close to this level. Much will have to go through Rennes winger Mousa Tamari.

Prediction: Austria 3–0 Jordan

Austria Predicted Lineup vs. Jordan

Austria has experience throughout its squad. | Sports Illustrated

Influential midfielder Christoph Baumgartner was forced to withdraw from the roster before the tournament, forcing a bit of a rethink in attack for Rangnick.

The Austria boss is also sweating over the fitness of star defender David Alaba, who has been battling injury, but the departing Real Madrid center back is expected to pass a late fitness test and slot into the back line.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, formerly of Chelsea and Aston Villa, prepares for his first major tournament after switching his allegiance from England earlier this year.

Austria predicted lineup vs. Jordan (4-2-3-1): A Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; X Schalger, Seiwald; Schmid, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch; Arnautović.

Jordan Predicted Lineup vs. Austria

A three-man defense will quickly become five. | Sports Illustrated

Jordan has suffered its own crushing withdrawals, namely Ibrahim Sabra and Yazan Al Naimat.

The danger man to watch is, without question, Rennes winger Mousa Tamari, who ended this past Ligue 1 season with six goals and nine assists to his name. The 23-year-old is comfortable on the left but spends most of his time on the right side of attack.

Jordan predicted lineup vs. Austria (3-4-3): Abulaila; Obaid, Al-Arab, Nasib; Haddad, Al Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh, Abu Taha; Tamari, Olwan, Fakhoury.

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What Time Does Austria vs. Jordan Kick Off?

Location : Santa Clara, United States

: Santa Clara, United States Stadium : Levi’s Stadium

: Levi’s Stadium Date : Tuesday, June 16 / Wednesday, June 17

: Tuesday, June 16 / Wednesday, June 17 Kick-off Time : 9 p.m. PT, 12 a.m. ET (June 17) / 5 a.m. BST (June 17)

: 9 p.m. PT, 12 a.m. ET (June 17) / 5 a.m. BST (June 17) Referee: Dahane Beida (MRT)

How to Watch Austria vs. Jordan on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

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