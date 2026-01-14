Karter Knox’s status gives Arkansas cautious hope for South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas didn’t exactly unveil a medical thriller Tuesday night, but it did offer some cautious optimism.

Wing Karter Knox, who exited the Razorbacks’ loss at Auburn with a hip injury, is listed as probable for Wednesday night’s SEC matchup against South Carolina, according to the league’s availability report.

Probable is one of those words that sounds comforting without promising much. It doesn’t mean Knox is fully healed, and it doesn’t mean the Hogs are out of the woods.

It simply means Arkansas isn’t shutting him down — at least not yet.

Knox left the Auburn game with 4:30 remaining in the first half and didn’t return. The moment was brief, but the absence lingered, especially for a Razorbacks team that has leaned on his shooting and rebounding during the early stretch of SEC play.

Arkansas coach John Calipari didn’t offer a full medical diagram afterward, sticking instead to what coaches do best: educated uncertainty. He acknowledged the injury occurred during a fall but couldn’t pinpoint exactly which collision caused the damage.

“When they fell on him,” Calipari said, adding that it could’ve been near midcourt or along the baseline. Either way, Knox “got hit pretty good,” according to the coach.

That explanation won’t satisfy orthopedic surgeons, but it was enough to label the injury a hip pointer — painful, inconvenient and annoying, but not always season-altering.

The Razorbacks didn’t have Knox practice Monday, another small clue that Arkansas is proceeding carefully rather than confidently. Still, the probable designation suggests the door remains open for his return against the Gamecocks.

For a team trying to steady itself after a road loss, that matters.

Arkansas enters the South Carolina game tonight at 12-4 overall and 2-1 in SEC play.

It’s still early enough in the league race for optimism, but not so early that injuries can be brushed aside.

Knox’s value shows up beyond the injury report

Knox’s importance to the Razorbacks shows up plainly in the numbers.

Through the season’s first stretch, he’s averaging 9.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field.

What really jumps out is his efficiency from deep. Knox is hitting 45.3 percent from three-point range, a welcome sight for a team that values spacing and timely shooting in conference play.

He’s also been reliable at the free-throw line, connecting on 80.8 percent of his attempts, which matters late in games when points don’t come easily.

Those numbers don’t scream superstardom, but they do signal consistency — the kind coaches quietly depend on when rotations tighten and possessions matter more.

Against Auburn, Arkansas found itself without that stability for most of the game’s final stretch. Whether that absence directly changed the outcome is debatable, but the ripple effect was real.

Calipari hasn’t indicated whether Knox would face minutes restrictions if he plays against South Carolina. Given the lack of practice time, it wouldn’t be surprising if Arkansas eases him back rather than pushing full throttle.

If Knox can go, even in a limited role, it provides flexibility. If he can’t, the Razorbacks will be forced to adjust again — something SEC teams rarely enjoy doing on short notice.

South Carolina may not carry the flash of some league opponents, but conference games have a way of punishing thin margins. Arkansas knows that part well.

For now, the Hogs are left with a familiar midseason reality to wait for tipoff, check the warmups and hope the word “probable” ends up meaning playable.

Key takeaways

Karter Knox is listed as probable after leaving the Auburn game with a hip pointer injury.

John Calipari confirmed the injury came from a fall, though he couldn’t pinpoint the exact play.

Knox’s shooting efficiency makes his availability meaningful as Arkansas continues SEC play.

