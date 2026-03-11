Three Reasons Why Arkansas Can Win SEC Basketball Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari leads his team into the postseason in a more favorable position than last year.

One season removed from a magical turnaround which led to a Sweet 16 appearance, this Arkansas team appears poised to do the same. That's especially true given an impressive road victory over Missouri without SEC Player of the Year Darius Acuff in the final game of the regular season.

Speaking of Acuff, he will be back in action when the Razorbacks start SEC Tournament play in Nashville Friday night. It's going to be a late one with a scheduled 8 p.m. CT tip-off which more than likely means 9 p.m. instead.

Out of three possible quarterfinal opponents as the No. 3 seed, Arkansas will play a trio of teams it's already beaten this season in No. 11 seed Oklahoma, No. 14 seed South Carolina or No. 6 Texas A&M (first round bye).

Here's three reasons Arkansas is ready to put the conference on notice with a conference title and auto-bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Living Up to Hype

Now that Acuff was named SEC Player of the Year Monday, there will be plenty of media attention on him alone long before tip-off Friday. Say what you will about his defensive limitations, he has done just enough on that side of the court to warrant receiving the highest conference honor.

Acuff became an unstoppable force in the SEC immediately when Arkansas hosted Tennessee in Bud Walton Arena, a game in which he scored 29 points, signaling his ceremonious arrival as Calipari's next great guard.

He continued to get better throughout the regular season, averaging 25 points, seven assists, three rebounds and a blistering hot mark of 44% from beyond the arc against conference opponents.

The lights of postseason play will either crush the souls of young freshman or, in Acuff's case, be an opportunity to display what he's already proven in 30 consecutive games during the regular season.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff during game against the Southern Jaguars at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

He must show he's the best point guard in all of college basketball and it'll be tough for any team to shut him down.

Don't Forget Hogs' Other Freshman Dandy

Acuff might steal all the headlines, but freshman guard Meleek Thomas is an exceptional scoring threat proving such against Missouri with a career-high 30 points last Saturday. He's been very good since mid-January, scoring double-figures in 12 of the Razorbacks final 13 regular season games.

He's averaging just over 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal per game, including a blistering 47% mark from three in that stretch. Thomas' ability to score anywhere on the court has allowed him to flourish as a secondary scoring option for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) shoots a three-point shot against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 99-84. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Thomas' ability to knock down shots on the perimeter forces opponents to respect him and keep one less man in the lane when Acuff and others drive to the basket. His improved craftiness with the ball in his hands allows him to find just enough room to drill kill shots from anywhere on the court.

Play with Unmatched Energy

Whether the Razorbacks were going to be without Acuff or not in SEC Tournament play, Calipari's Hogs showed a unique type of energy against Missouri. Outside of one clunker at Florida in the final stretch of the regular season, Arkansas has shown a level of energy that other conference foes can't seem to match possession for possession.

Arkansas doesn't have quite the best defensive efficiency rating on the year, sitting in the 45th percentile in that area, according to CBB Analytics. However, when the Razorbacks can play at a frenetic, up-tempo pace, it feeds energy to the defensive end to force turnovers, long possessions, blocked shots and scoring droughts to extend leads and forces opponents to battle from behind in the blink of an eye.

Arkansas Razorbacks Billy Richmond during game against the Jackson State Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

"The kids have the fight, desire and will to win and it's going to come down that," Calipari said during his SEC Tournament preview Tuesday afternoon. "I'm trying to get them to talk to each other. Less has got to come from me. Hold each other accountable, you don't have to be mean, maybe the third time, but talk to each other out there. Cover for each other.

"I'm anxious to see, but this is what it all comes down to. This time of year this is what it comes down to, in this tournament or next tournament, it's all the same. You've got to guard in case you're not shooting the ball well.

HOGS FEED: