Knox balances NBA Draft ambitions, Razorbacks' future after Combine
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Out of thr4ee Arkansas players at the NBA Combine in Chicao this week, Karter Knox, ended up being the only one to complete it.
After a pivotal week he has to balance NBA aspirations with the possibility of returning to Fayetteville for another season under John Calipari.
After Adou Thiero sat out due to injury and Boogie Fland withdrew from the draft Knox’s journey has become a focal point for both NBA evaluators and Razorback fans.
Knox, a former McDonald’s All-American, posted solid numbers during his combine stint. He measured 6-foot-5 without shoes, weighed in at 212.4 pounds, and displayed an impressive 6'10¼" wingspan and an 8'6½" standing reach.
His athleticism was on display with a 32-inch no-step vertical and a 39.5-inch max vertical. In shooting drills, Knox went 19-of-30 off the dribble, 11-of-25 spotting up, and a stellar 18-of-22 from the 3-point side. He also made 9-of-10 free throws.
In the 5-on-5 scrimmages, Knox contributed across the stat sheet.
In his first outing, he posted 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals in 18 minutes. The following day, he tallied 10 points on 44.4% shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep, with a rebound, an assist, 2 steals, and a block in 21 minutes.
Despite some mock drafts listing Knox among the 59 selections, his combine performance didn’t dramatically boost his draft stock.
Early projections still range from early second round to undrafted, making the next steps crucial.
The NCAA’s withdrawal deadline is May 28, giving Knox time to decide whether to remain in the draft or return to Arkansas for his sophomore season.
Calipari has been candid about Knox’s situation. During Razorback Roadshow appearances, Calipari included Knox in discussions about next year’s roster, but made it clear he supports whatever is best for the player.
“[Karter] played today. He played okay, played good,” Calipari told a crowd in Little Rock. “But, you know, whatever his decision is, we’d like to have him back.
"But if someone can draft him in the first round, I’d say you go for it. Whatever we do is going to be right for those young people, but the same thing, I can’t set back this program. Can’t do it.
"I like where we are, but I’m also gonna be there for those kids, and we’ll see how it plays out. But I’m just telling you, believe me, we’re talking through every scenario.”
Knox averaged 8.3 points on 46.2 percent shooting, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist, with a late-season surge that included a 20-point, 6-rebound performance in the Sweet 16 against Texas Tech.
His tournament play and versatility have made him a key piece for Arkansas, and should he return, he would anchor a roster aiming for another deep NCAA run.
The deadline for players to make up their minds is May 28, which is now less than two weeks away.
For the Hog fans watching this closely, it could be an anxious week.