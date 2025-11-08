Victor Wembanyama and Arch Manning Link Up to Exchange Jerseys That Hopefully Fit
Texas didn’t have a game this weekend, meaning Arch Manning and his teammates had a bit of free time to enjoy as the rest of the college football world carried on without them.
Manning made the most of it, joining some of his teammates in attending the San Antonio Spurs game on Friday night against the Rockets. Manning even took part in a jersey exchange with Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.
Thankfully, the Spurs appeared to have provided the jerseys for the moment, so hopefully the sizing is correct.
Manning & Co. were treated to a barnburner, with the Spurs pulling out a 121–110 win in the group stage of the NBA Cup. Wembanyama filled up the stat sheet as he often does, ending the night with 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.
Texas will be back in action next week as they head to Georgia to take on the Bulldogs. Manning will hope to channel some of Wembanyama’s dominant energy for the biggest road test of his young career.