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Live Updates: Arkansas Razorbacks Take On Gonzaga Bulldogs To Open Exhibition Play

Follow along with the No. 12 Hogs take on the No. 15 Bulldogs inside Bud Walton Arena
Jacob Davis|
Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball players warm up ahead of their first exhibition game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball players warm up ahead of their first exhibition game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. | Jacob Davis | Hogs On SI

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Arkansas Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — It's a beautiful day in Northwest Arkansas as the No. 12 Razorbacks are set to host the No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena.

With the lower bowl around 80% capacity, Arkansas fans received third-year coach John Calipari with a standing ovation as he walked on the hardwood of Nolan Richardson Court.

Refresh throughout the game for live updates.

6:07, first half: Arkansas' defense finally allowed them to get out in transition as 30-foot lob to a rising Richmond was recedived with a huge pop from the crowd. The Razorbacks are insanely long and will certainly cause problems throughout the year.

Gonzaga leads 26-23.

8:47, first half: Fouls continue to be a problem in the first half for the Razorbacks as Gonzaga's Parker Jefferson has bullied his way to the basket. He goes 1-of-2 at the line and the Razorbacks get out in transition.

Jeremiah Wilkinson finds himself on the left wing and drills a three to pull his team with in one point, and the Bulldogs lead 20-19.

11:41, first half (media timeout): Toure rips off a three from the left wing to pull Arkansas within one, 13-12. The Razorbacks didn't quite get back on the other end as Gonzaga's Isaiah Harwell drives the lane for a dunk.

Gonzaga leads 15-12.

14:55, first half: Thompson drills a three pointer from the left wing. The lefty has such a pure stroke and is playing without fear in his first college game.

15:45, first half: (media timeout): Gonzaga has taken an 8-6 lead off a Muurinen turnover to avoid a five second call. The Bulldogs worked the ball to the corner but the pass sailed out of bounds.

Calipari puts in a new five with Davion Thompson, JJ Andrews, Abdou Toure, Maper Maker and Caleb Ourigou.

17:38, first half: Muurinen with another basket, this one from three. The Finland native has looked solid on the offense end in his first college game.

He's been a problem on the defensive end using his length to disrupt Gonzaga's interior offense.

18:16, first half: Richmond makes 1-of-2 shots at the free throw line and Arkansas implements their first full court press of the arternoon.

19:21, first half: Braden Huff of Gonzaga is at the line and misses both free throws. RIchmond with the rebound and Arkansas is looking for their first basket. Muurinen had a nice little one-on-one floater fall good from about 12 feet.

Arkansas leads 2-0.

20:00, first half: Arkansas controlled the tip and off the Razorbacks go with Jordan Smith, Jr. leading the way. Richmond's shot doesn't fall but the loose rebound went off a Gonzaga player.

Pregame introductions: Miikka Muurinen was met with a huge ovation, but Arkansas their best for last as junior wing Billy Richmond III was met with a standing ovation. He will be a huge impact on this team as their lone returnee from last year's Sweet 16 squad.

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Jacob Davis
JACOB DAVIS

Jacob Davis is the Publisher for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering college athletics. He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year.

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