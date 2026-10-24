FAYETTEVILLE — It's a beautiful day in Northwest Arkansas as the No. 12 Razorbacks are set to host the No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena.

With the lower bowl around 80% capacity, Arkansas fans received third-year coach John Calipari with a standing ovation as he walked on the hardwood of Nolan Richardson Court.

The Hogs take the floor: pic.twitter.com/wAik8hUZQt — Samuel Stubbs (@SamMageeStubbs) October 24, 2026

Refresh throughout the game for live updates.

6:07, first half: Arkansas' defense finally allowed them to get out in transition as 30-foot lob to a rising Richmond was recedived with a huge pop from the crowd. The Razorbacks are insanely long and will certainly cause problems throughout the year.

Gonzaga leads 26-23.

Gonzaga 22, Arkansas 19 with 7:59 to go in the first half. Neither team is in a rhythm on offense, but Gonzaga has made fewer mistakes so far and that's why they're ahead. — Samuel Stubbs (@SamMageeStubbs) October 24, 2026

8:47, first half: Fouls continue to be a problem in the first half for the Razorbacks as Gonzaga's Parker Jefferson has bullied his way to the basket. He goes 1-of-2 at the line and the Razorbacks get out in transition.

Jeremiah Wilkinson finds himself on the left wing and drills a three to pull his team with in one point, and the Bulldogs lead 20-19.

11:41, first half (media timeout): Toure rips off a three from the left wing to pull Arkansas within one, 13-12. The Razorbacks didn't quite get back on the other end as Gonzaga's Isaiah Harwell drives the lane for a dunk.

Gonzaga leads 15-12.

Arkansas with 6 turnovers 6 and a half minutes in. That needs to get cleaned up. — Samuel Stubbs (@SamMageeStubbs) October 24, 2026

14:55, first half: Thompson drills a three pointer from the left wing. The lefty has such a pure stroke and is playing without fear in his first college game.

15:45, first half: (media timeout): Gonzaga has taken an 8-6 lead off a Muurinen turnover to avoid a five second call. The Bulldogs worked the ball to the corner but the pass sailed out of bounds.

Calipari puts in a new five with Davion Thompson, JJ Andrews, Abdou Toure, Maper Maker and Caleb Ourigou.

17:38, first half: Muurinen with another basket, this one from three. The Finland native has looked solid on the offense end in his first college game.

He's been a problem on the defensive end using his length to disrupt Gonzaga's interior offense.

18:16, first half: Richmond makes 1-of-2 shots at the free throw line and Arkansas implements their first full court press of the arternoon.

19:21, first half: Braden Huff of Gonzaga is at the line and misses both free throws. RIchmond with the rebound and Arkansas is looking for their first basket. Muurinen had a nice little one-on-one floater fall good from about 12 feet.

Arkansas leads 2-0.

20:00, first half: Arkansas controlled the tip and off the Razorbacks go with Jordan Smith, Jr. leading the way. Richmond's shot doesn't fall but the loose rebound went off a Gonzaga player.

Pregame introductions: Miikka Muurinen was met with a huge ovation, but Arkansas their best for last as junior wing Billy Richmond III was met with a standing ovation. He will be a huge impact on this team as their lone returnee from last year's Sweet 16 squad.

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