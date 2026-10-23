Ole Miss vs. Texas Predictions, Best Bets and Picks for College Football Week 8

One of the best matchups for Week 8 of the college football season is a showdown between No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 19 Texas.

This is a game between two teams trending in opposite directions. The Rebels have ripped off two straight impressive wins against Vanderbilt and Missouri. Meanwhile, the Longhorns have lost two straight games to Oklahoma and Florida after being ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation.

If you want a few bets for this SEC game, you're in the right place. Let's dive into a few of my favorites.

Ole Miss vs. Texas Best Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Texas -3 (-115) vs. Ole Miss

Ryan Wingo Anytime Touchdown (+140)

Trinidad Chambliss 250+ Passing Yards (-110)

Texas -3 (-115) vs. Ole Miss

In my Week 8 best bets article, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Longhorns:

This is a fascinating game between good vs. good and bad vs. bad. What I mean by that is that the Ole Miss offense is clearly its strength, ranking as one of the better units in college football, while its defense is a significant weakness. The opposite is true for Texas, which thrives defensively but struggles to move the ball down the field.

That's why I'm going to take a step back, look at overall numbers, and buy low on the Longhorns. Despite losing two straight games, the Longhorns still rank ninth in net adjusted EPA per play and 26th in net success rate.

I'm a big believer in treating betting on football like the stock market, and based on last week's results, this is a great sell-high spot on the Rebels and a buy-low spot on the Longhorns. With Texas at home, I'll put my faith in the Longhorns.

Ryan Wingo Anytime Touchdown (+140)

Ryan Wingo has longer odds than Cam Coleman to score on Saturday, +140 odds for Wingo and +115 odds for Coleman, but it's Wingo who leads the team in both receptions (26) and receiving yards (345). He now gets to face an Ole Miss defense that ranks 88th in the country in opponent EPA per pass. He's going to get plenty of chances to find the end zone.

Trinidad Chambliss 250+ Passing Yards (-110)

The Longhorns' ability to stop the run is one of their biggest strengths, which means Ole Miss would be smart to take to the air to try to keep pace with the Longhorns' offense. Texas ranks 21st in opponent EPA per pass and 25th in opponent pass success rate.

Chambliss has played his best in the Rebels' biggest games, racking up 298+ yards in three of his four games against ranked opponents. He should have no issue reaching 250 yards on Saturday.

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